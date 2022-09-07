Read full article on original website
Cissy Singletary
2d ago
not to be negative but have y'all ck the motel on north Slappy? a lot of girls are found their..seems like a lot of missing girls go that way these days.. pray for you 🙏🙏
WALB 10
APD still looking for answers after woman strangled to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help getting a killer off the streets. Police are renewing calls for information in connection to the death of Shannon Hammock, 45. She was found dead on West Residence Avenue in mid-August. Hammock lost her life in a...
wfxl.com
Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide
The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
WALB 10
Albany man indicted in July murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb Sheriff: Killings of two deputies ‘hurts all of us’
The day after two of his deputies were shot and killed trying to serve a warrant, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said his department remains heartbroken by the tragedy. At a press conference Friday afternoon, Owens identified the two slain deputies as Jonathan Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, the latter of whom was the father of two children.
WALB 10
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
WALB 10
APD looking for man of interest in double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the double homicide on West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15. Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin were the victims. Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around...
wfxl.com
Movie theatre in Albany becomes home of juvenile disruption
A local movie theatre in Albany is starting to become the home of juvenile disruption. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the issue has been noticeably rising near Ledo Road. Children under the age of 18 have their parents drop them off to watch a movie but sometimes those...
wfxl.com
4 indicted by a Grand Jury for 3 Dougherty County murder cases
Four people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Dougherty County Wednesday. Rolando Dupree Frazier was indicted on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. These charges stem from the...
WALB 10
Lee Co. 911 center gets improvements
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County 911 center is updating its call center to make sure they’re able to respond to all emergencies. Recently they got $66,000 from Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding to help. The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls...
WALB 10
Thomasville 9/11 memorial stair climb returns
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomasville on Friday, South Georgians climbed more than 70 stories at the Jackets Nest Stadium. That number represents the flights climbed by first responders on 9/11. Last year, the event was delayed until November because of the pandemic but this year it made a strong return.
WALB 10
Monroe High School remembers 9/11
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marks 21 years since 9/11, and many people are paying tribute remembering the lives lost and praising those first responders who put their lives on the line. Monroe High School was one of those groups. Frederick Polite, Monroe High School Principal, said it’s important to...
WALB 10
3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
WALB 10
Parents concerned over field conditions at Albany Area YMCA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some parents are concerned about the conditions of the Albany Area YMCA soccer fields. Some parents told WALB News 10 they have issues with things like the grass not being properly maintained, as well as outdated equipment. Jay Francisco is a soccer coach at the Leesburg...
wfxl.com
Six in custody after fentanyl, marijuana found at Donalsonville home
Six are in custody following a warrant search at a Seminole County home. On Saturday, September 3, Seminole County deputies, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at a home on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of...
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls in just one year. For dispatchers to do their work, it’s important their equipment is in its best shape.
WALB 10
City of Albany considers new appeal process for speed cameras
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the first week of school, 3,000 red speed violations were given out. The number of violations is leading to a backlog of cases in municipal court which is why city officials are looking to cut that number down. To appeal a red speed violation, residents...
32-Year-Old Marcus Jameil Hall Killed Following Police Chase in Turner County (Turner County, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal accident following a police chase, that claimed a life. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a blue Hyundai Sonata was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
KADB to host annual electronics, medication collection and disposal event
ALBANY — Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful will host its 17th annual collection and disposal of unwanted recyclable materials Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center, KADB Executive Director Jwana Washington announced. The event will be held rain or shine.
