Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss primary wins

WCVB
Question 4: Referendum on controversial driver's license law will appear on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Voters will be asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the legislation in May, but in June the Massachusetts House of...
AG Maura Healey ruling derails bid to limit super PAC contributions in Massachusetts
Super PACs have spent more than $4 million this cycle in support of candidates like Democratic nominee for attorney general Andrea Campbell, Democratic nominee for auditor Diana DiZoglio and Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Kim Driscoll. Fueled by single contributions as large as $100,000 from wealthy donors like Baupost Group CEO...
whdh.com
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows clear favorite in Mass. Governor’s race
BOSTON (WHDH) - The race for Governor of Massachusetts is down to two candidates after Tuesday’s primaries and a new 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows a clear picture of who is the one to beat, on top of what issues matter most to voters. State Attorney General Maura Healey will...
westernmassnews.com
Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts primary has wrapped up, but now, the race for the state’s new governor and lieutenant governor is more defined as we head towards the November election. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to see how they plan...
‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.
It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
‘Super Happy Fun America’ organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary
Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
WBUR
Leah Cole Allen wins GOP nod for lieutenant governor
Leah Cole Allen, a Trump-backed former state representative from Danvers, has won the Republican nomination to be the next Massachusetts lieutenant governor, topping fellow former lawmaker Kate Campanale. The close race was called by the Associated Press just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, nearly 14 hours after most polls closed...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
spectrumnews1.com
Local professor weighs in on Kennedy's 1st Worcester State Senate seat victory
WORCESTER, Mass. - Robyn Kennedy came out on top last night in the race for the 1st Worcester State Senate District, beating Worcester Mayor Joe Petty for the seat. Alex Hindman, assistant professor of political science at Holy Cross, said it was a bit of a surprise as Petty is a fixture in the Worcester Community.
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results
Massachusetts primary election results for lieutenant governor.
NECN
Massachusetts Candidates of Color Seize Open Legislative Seats
Veteran Rep. Marcos Devers of Lawrence appeared to tumble to the second defeat of his state representative career on Tuesday, an otherwise successful primary election day for incumbents during which voters also effectively guaranteed the winners for nine open seats. Vote tallies were not available in the Sixteenth Essex District...
wgbh.org
What does Healey’s victory mean for the future of the Mass. Democratic Party?
Erin O'Brien and Charlotte Golar Richie on Morning Edition | Sept. 7, 2022. After yesterday’s elections, Maura Healey is on track to become the first openly lesbian governor elected in the U.S. after winning the Democratic primary. Andrea Campbell won the Democratic nomination for attorney general, becoming the first Black woman in Massachusetts to be nominated by a party for statewide office. To break down the results and look ahead to November, GBH Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel were joined by Erin O'Brien, an associate professor of political science at UMass Boston, and Charlotte Golar Richie, an advocate, former State House representative and former candidate for Boston mayor. This transcript has been edited lightly.
Leah Cole Allen wins Republican lieutenant governor primary, beating former state Rep. Kate Campanale
Leah Cole Allen, a former state representative and nurse who was fired from her job, won the Republican lieutenant governor primary Wednesday against former state Rep. Kate Campanale. The Republican ticket for the November general election is now set — Geoff Diehl and Allen will face off against Attorney General...
Live Updates: Massachusetts Primary Election 2022
BOSTON — Election day in Massachusetts. The polls closed at 8 p.m. for all but one location on Cape Cod. Voters cast ballots on Tuesday for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Council, State Senator, State Representative, District Attorney, Sheriff, and County Commissioner in some counties.
WCAX
Primary Preview: The race for New Hampshire governor
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire incumbent Governor Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term, but the popular moderate Republican will first have to fend off a slew of fellow GOP members during next Tuesday’s primary. There’s only one Democrat who is running uncontested in his primary. That leaves...
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)
To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: First Middlesex District (Lynne Archambault vs. Andrew Shepherd)
Live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 Election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lynne Archambault and Andrew Shepherd are both running for state representative of the First Middlesex District. Both candidates are on the ballot in the primary on Sept. 6. Archambault has worked in...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues
Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II. MGM Springfield to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon. Updated: 9 hours ago. There’s new information regarding the 2022 Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon.
