WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Triad grandmother is urging other grandparents to watch out for scammers after she lost thousands of dollars. This woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said it all started when she got a call from a number that came up as local health network Novant Health. The caller claimed to be her grandson and told her he was in a car accident, hit a pregnant woman, and needed help.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO