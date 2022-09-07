ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

WXII 12

Derwin Montgomery turns himself in on embezzlement charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former Winston-Salem city council member turned himself in today on federal embezzlement charges. Derwin Montgomery is accused of taking around $24,000 from the Bethesda Center while he was the executive director of the homeless shelter. The judge officially informed Montgomery of his charges. He faces...
WXII 12

Forsyth County makes largest drug bust in area's history

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force has seized the most amount of fentanyl in one drug bust in Forsyth County history, Friday. FCDTF seized $2,665,000 worth of Fentanyl on Sept. 2. In September of last year, detectives with the FCDTF obtained intelligence indicating that Lakeith...
WXII 12

﻿Triad grandmother scammed out of thousands of dollars, now warning others

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Triad grandmother is urging other grandparents to watch out for scammers after she lost thousands of dollars. This woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said it all started when she got a call from a number that came up as local health network Novant Health. The caller claimed to be her grandson and told her he was in a car accident, hit a pregnant woman, and needed help.
WXII 12

High Point house fire victim identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Officials in High Point have identified the person killed in a house fire last week. The city's fire inspector said six people were inside a home on West Green Drive when it caught fire overnight, Friday. Crews found the body of 64-year-old Michael Scott Gregory...
WXII 12

Winston-Salem auto shop catches fire, Wednesday night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a fire at 5800 Reynolda Road at around 7: 45 p.m. on Wednesday night. Crews were still on the scene as of 9:15 p.m. WSFD told WXII12 there are no injuries. Our reporters said the fire personnel were still fighting the...
WXII 12

Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 4 (Part 1)

WILKESBORO, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 4 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. East Wilkes 36, Wilkes Central 16. Thomasville 26, Forbush 13. South Iredell 7, East Forsyth 59.
WXII 12

North Wilkesboro to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Wilkesboro Speedway is now expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, according to Jim Utter with motorsport.com. WXII 12 News first reported in April that the historic speedway would bring back races for the first time in more than a decade. The...
WXII 12

North Wilkesboro reaction to racetrack revival

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — You could say that racing is built into the DNA of North Wilkesboro. When the North Wilkesboro Speedway was originally built in 1947, it became a regular location for NASCAR races for the next few decades. Even though the track was sporadically used up through the 2000s, this year that all changed.
