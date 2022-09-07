ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City PD respond to three rollovers in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After responding to three separate rollover crashes within 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding Utah drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive safely. While there were no serious injuries in each rollover, police say there have been 21 deadly traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake […]
Get ready for the weekend – who has the best pancakes in SLC?

The pancake has come a long way since its creation. Historically, Christians cooked pancakes to avoid wasted dairy products before lent. Now, the pancake is a staple include on most breakfast and brunch menus. Pancakes range from simple to gourmet. The humble pancake holds a special place in my heart. It’s simple, customizable, and packed with comfort. For all occasions, I can count on this quintessential breakfast dish to always bring me joy. I have been curious to know which local restaurants represented this diner-hero to it’s ultimate satisfaction.
Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
Utah County pastry shop specializing in buns

Bun Boiz founder, Jimmy Watson, came to GTU to talk about the eclectic variety of buns he sells in his Provo based shop. The menu includes something for everyone including savory, sweet and even gluten free buns. They are known for having “the hottest bunz in Provo.”. Watson felt...
‘Stratified Policing’ results in lowered Salt Lake City violent crime

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – According to officials, violent crime within Salt Lake City has been noticeably lowered, especially in three “focus areas” identified by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).  It’s part of an ongoing approach police have dubbed “Stratified Policing.” SLCPD says the aim of the approach is to proactively reduce […]
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
Waldorf Astoria Park City Hotel in Utah Sold

The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital has acquired the Waldorf Astoria Park City hotel in Park City, Utah, according to Co-Founder and CEO of Wolfgramm Capital, Phil Wolfgramm. The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital adds the luxury hotel to its portfolio within its first year of business. The luxury resort continues to be managed by Hilton.
Sunday Edition: Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola controversy; new UEA President

This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright talks to UDOT project manager Josh Van Jura about a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT talks about the next steps for the project, how they came to decide on the gondola, and how the public can make their voice heard. Doug is also joined by Brad Rutledge with the Wasatch Backcountry Alliance- who is speaking out against the proposed gondola. Doug also sits down with the new UEA president, Renee Pinkney. They talk about her new role as president, what she hopes to accomplish in her term, and how she is prioritizing student and teacher safety.
