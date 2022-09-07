Read full article on original website
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Salt Lake City PD respond to three rollovers in 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After responding to three separate rollover crashes within 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding Utah drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive safely. While there were no serious injuries in each rollover, police say there have been 21 deadly traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake […]
kslnewsradio.com
Chick-fil-A’s autumn milkshake goes national after succeeding in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A year after Salt Lake City got to taste test Chick-fil-A’s Autumn Spice milkshake, the dessert will be made available nationally. The fast food chain will start selling the flavor on Sept. 12 at participating locations. Chick-fil-A said the seasonal flavor is the first...
Three moose were recently relocated from Park City; neighbors are asking why
Fall is fast approaching and so are the moose. They are looking for mates, hanging out with their calves and wandering the streets. Carol Dalton, a long-time resident of Park City, lives on the uphill side of the Rail Trail area called Chatham Hills. She said neighbors have been on moose watch.
KUTV
Brutal 'heat dome' caused record-breaking temperatures across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There has been a significant late-summer heat wave in Utah and the entire western US. In Salt Lake City, nine out of the last ten days have been in the triple digits. Salt Lake City was not anticipated to reach 100 degrees or higher...
gastronomicslc.com
Get ready for the weekend – who has the best pancakes in SLC?
The pancake has come a long way since its creation. Historically, Christians cooked pancakes to avoid wasted dairy products before lent. Now, the pancake is a staple include on most breakfast and brunch menus. Pancakes range from simple to gourmet. The humble pancake holds a special place in my heart. It’s simple, customizable, and packed with comfort. For all occasions, I can count on this quintessential breakfast dish to always bring me joy. I have been curious to know which local restaurants represented this diner-hero to it’s ultimate satisfaction.
wvcjournal.com
Changes coming to Bangerter Highway in West Valley City when funding allows
Don’t expect to see orange barrels and heavy equipment any time soon, but the planning process is underway to convert Bangerter Highway through West Valley City into a freeway-style expressway. The Utah Department of Transportation has been conducting public hearings and seeking other feedback recently as part of a...
Fast Casual
Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
Utah’s big game hunting season gets underway, conflicts already starting
Old Town Park City resident Annie Hazlehurst said she runs on the Vail and Park City trail system daily in all seasons. She frequently interacts with hunters on private or city-owned trails where hunting is not permitted. "One set of hunters that I ran into actually had the audacity to...
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
ABC 4
Utah County pastry shop specializing in buns
Bun Boiz founder, Jimmy Watson, came to GTU to talk about the eclectic variety of buns he sells in his Provo based shop. The menu includes something for everyone including savory, sweet and even gluten free buns. They are known for having “the hottest bunz in Provo.”. Watson felt...
KUTV
Historic heat wave shatters Sept. high temperatures, ties record for hottest day in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's high of 107 degrees was tied Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. with the potential of temperatures continuing to increase. Wednesday marked the 34th day with a high of 100 degrees or above this year and the 9th day in a row with a high of 100 degrees or above.
‘Stratified Policing’ results in lowered Salt Lake City violent crime
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – According to officials, violent crime within Salt Lake City has been noticeably lowered, especially in three “focus areas” identified by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). It’s part of an ongoing approach police have dubbed “Stratified Policing.” SLCPD says the aim of the approach is to proactively reduce […]
ksl.com
Salt Lake City eyes landscaping regulation changes amid ongoing confusion, drought
SALT LAKE CITY — Darin Mano says he knows how confusing Salt Lake City's landscaping ordinance can be even as a member of the Salt Lake City Council. There are plenty of rules in place, that now seemingly contradict recent efforts to conserve water, inside a large document that isn't easy to read.
Friends, family rally around woman fighting for her life after auto-bicycle crash
A Weber County woman and mother of two is fighting for her life in an Ogden hospital after being hit by a car while she was riding her bike in West Haven. Her family and friends are rallying by her side and hoping for the best. On Sunday night, Antionette Castillo’s family received a phone call no […]
Illegal dumping of chemicals into Park City storm drains leads to charges against two cleaning companies
PARK CITY, Utah – In the last month, two different cleaning companies, whose names have not been released, were caught illegally dumping carpet cleaning waste into storm drains in Newpark […]
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Waldorf Astoria Park City Hotel in Utah Sold
The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital has acquired the Waldorf Astoria Park City hotel in Park City, Utah, according to Co-Founder and CEO of Wolfgramm Capital, Phil Wolfgramm. The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital adds the luxury hotel to its portfolio within its first year of business. The luxury resort continues to be managed by Hilton.
kjzz.com
Mother of two fighting for life after being struck while riding bike in West Haven
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car while riding her bike. Antionette Castillo, who goes by Nea, was hit on Sunday evening at 2700 West 2400 South in West Haven. Nea’s family said she loved to...
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola controversy; new UEA President
This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright talks to UDOT project manager Josh Van Jura about a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT talks about the next steps for the project, how they came to decide on the gondola, and how the public can make their voice heard. Doug is also joined by Brad Rutledge with the Wasatch Backcountry Alliance- who is speaking out against the proposed gondola. Doug also sits down with the new UEA president, Renee Pinkney. They talk about her new role as president, what she hopes to accomplish in her term, and how she is prioritizing student and teacher safety.
