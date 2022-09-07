ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Who's hiring and how to land the job: Ask the experts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now in Guilford County, there are at least 3,800 open jobs. From the food industry to management to sales, everyone is hiring. Experts from Guilford Works and Graham Personnel Services stopped by to answer your questions about jobs and getting hired. You can always find...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Downtown Greensboro supports local businesses with summer passport program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community spent more than $100,000 at local businesses during its 14-week summer passport program. Customers took pictures of their signed receipts via the Dowtown Greensboro App and were entered into a weekly drawing to receive $500. Additionally, the business on the receipt would receive $500 as well. The event […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

General Assistant Named GCS Employee of the Month

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A General Assistant at Southwest Elementary School in Guilford County is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kinyetta Williams' computer complete with her pink keyboard and mouse can be found in the front office of Southwest Elementary, but she isn't likely to be sitting at her computer for very long.
HIGH POINT, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Sunlight Batteries USA to create 130 jobs in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Battery manufacturer plans to create jobs and expand into Alamance County, officials said. A battery manufacturer is expanding operations into Mebane and is expected to create more than 130 new jobs. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday morning that Sunlight Batteries USA will invest $40 million...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Housing market now slowing down in Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The housing market is slowing down in some parts of the country, but we’re not seeing those same trends in the Piedmont Triad. Local realtors said the market is still red hot in our area. With big companies like Toyota and Boom Supersonic coming to the Triad, we’re seeing more people […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville

Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
High Point University

HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Is Greensboro over-policing people experiencing homelessness? New safety ordinance sparks debate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The latest safety adjustments made by city officials around Greensboro have sparked some debate on if the current safety ordinances are over-policing the homeless community.  Throughout the city of Greensboro, there have been changes made to keep people safe from dangerous situations. The latest safety issue was people standing in the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Cook Out robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard Friday morning. They said two men approached the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and left in a white SUV. The men were described wearing ski type masks.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncatregister.com

N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship

GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
GREENSBORO, NC

