UPS hiring more than 1,100 seasonal workers in Greensboro; driver pay begins at $21 an hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UPS is looking for more than 1,100 people in the Greensboro area to join the fleet for the busy holiday season. On Wednesday, the company announced plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees across the country. The positions are full-time and part-time and include positions such as driver, package handler […]
Who's hiring and how to land the job: Ask the experts
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now in Guilford County, there are at least 3,800 open jobs. From the food industry to management to sales, everyone is hiring. Experts from Guilford Works and Graham Personnel Services stopped by to answer your questions about jobs and getting hired. You can always find...
Downtown Greensboro supports local businesses with summer passport program
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community spent more than $100,000 at local businesses during its 14-week summer passport program. Customers took pictures of their signed receipts via the Dowtown Greensboro App and were entered into a weekly drawing to receive $500. Additionally, the business on the receipt would receive $500 as well. The event […]
General Assistant Named GCS Employee of the Month
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A General Assistant at Southwest Elementary School in Guilford County is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kinyetta Williams' computer complete with her pink keyboard and mouse can be found in the front office of Southwest Elementary, but she isn't likely to be sitting at her computer for very long.
Rent gap between Greensboro, Winston-Salem narrows as costs soar in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The price of rent is rising across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, but the rental landscape in the Triad’s three biggest cities is far from even. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” shows that studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments all sit at different average prices in […]
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
Greensboro approves installation of 15 more safety cameras
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At Tuesday night's city council meeting, councilmembers voted to approve installation of 15 more Flock safety cameras. It's the second round of cameras installed in the city over the last year. Greensboro put up the first ten in October 2021. The cameras take pictures of car...
Sunlight Batteries USA to create 130 jobs in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Battery manufacturer plans to create jobs and expand into Alamance County, officials said. A battery manufacturer is expanding operations into Mebane and is expected to create more than 130 new jobs. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday morning that Sunlight Batteries USA will invest $40 million...
NC town lands new battery manufacturer, promising new jobs, $40 million investment
Sunlight Batteries USA, a maker of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries, is expanding to the town of Mebane.
Housing market now slowing down in Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The housing market is slowing down in some parts of the country, but we’re not seeing those same trends in the Piedmont Triad. Local realtors said the market is still red hot in our area. With big companies like Toyota and Boom Supersonic coming to the Triad, we’re seeing more people […]
'I'm only here for the check!' Communications expert explains the quiet quitting work trend
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work burnout is real! It's happening in every industry across the country. With the economy the way it is, people are not necessarily quitting anymore. But they are doing something else. It's called quiet quitting. The new trend happens when people stay on the job to...
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
Gibsonville groomer opens new realm of ‘pawsibilities’ for residents
Gibsonville resident Jacki King walks through the doors of Prim & Pawper, a Gibsonville dog grooming business, and is greeted by co-owner Josh Tabor, who rings up her total and goes to the back to get King’s Cairn Terrier, Rosie. King chats with another customer while she waits for...
Is Greensboro over-policing people experiencing homelessness? New safety ordinance sparks debate
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The latest safety adjustments made by city officials around Greensboro have sparked some debate on if the current safety ordinances are over-policing the homeless community. Throughout the city of Greensboro, there have been changes made to keep people safe from dangerous situations. The latest safety issue was people standing in the […]
Runners in Greensboro to ‘finish Liza’s run’ in honor of woman killed in Memphis
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The death of Eliza Fletcher when she disappeared at the start of an early-morning run in Memphis last week has inspired runners across the country to honor her by gathering at the time she last was seen and finishing that run she had begun. Greensboro will be one of the places […]
Cook Out robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard Friday morning. They said two men approached the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and left in a white SUV. The men were described wearing ski type masks.
N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship
GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard, Joe Brown Drive in Greensboro down to 1 lane after crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive is down to one lane due to a crash on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Police say someone may have been injured. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route until further notice. At this time […]
Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
