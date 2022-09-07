Abbott official knocks NYC mayor for staying home while staff toured border

Read full article on original website
ladonnapayne
2d ago
Unless you live in this great state of Texas, you have no right to say anything negative about governor Abbott.
Reply(8)
28
LJWR
2d ago
Guess he didn't want to take the time to face the truth, and also notice those who came to find fault ( forced bussing, etc.) didn't come away with what they wanted, so they didn't answer any questions.
Reply
7
Adee78
2d ago
He doesn't want to be liable to speak the truth. He likes to complain without the facts, so much easier!
Reply
33
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative
Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
thecentersquare.com
D.C. mayor declares public emergency over thousands being bused from southern border
(The Center Square) – Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over several thousand foreign nationals arriving in the nation’s capital from the southern border after the Pentagon twice rejected her request to activate the National Guard to provide assistance. Bowser announced the emergency...
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas Border
Since Texas began bussing migrants from Washington, D.C., New York, and most recently Chicago, Governor Greg Abbott offered the East coast mayors to come to Texas to see the border issue he is facing. Mayor Eric Adams initially declined but now he is sending a delegation to Texas to get a first-hand look at the border.
Washington Examiner
NYC Homeless Services officer suspended for hitting a migrant asylum-seeker
A police officer for New York City's Department of Homeless Services was suspended on Wednesday after a video circulated online showing the officer hitting a migrant in the face, the city said. The unidentified officer was seen arguing with a 21-year-old migrant from Venezuela inside a shelter at the Bedford-Atlantic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same
A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state --Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash. Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border
Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
Some 3,300 Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, including cops, military and elected officials
Membership rolls for the extremist group tied to the Jan. 6 insurrection include eight elected officials and 33 members of law enforcement from Texas.
Mysterious group targeting Gov. Greg Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election
The sudden TV spending by Coulda Been Worse LLC comes as Abbott battles for a third term against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
RELATED PEOPLE
KHOU
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just a few months away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the...
Pritzker blasts Texas governor as more migrants arrive in Chicago from Lone Star state
Governor Pritzker said Governor Greg Abbott is trying to sow chaos by sending thousands of asylum-seekers to New York and Washington D.C. and has now chosen Chicago.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
keranews.org
In El Paso, Abbott says border inspections that snarled trade weren’t about finding contraband
During a roundtable discussion with border business leaders in El Paso Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott defended a costly bridge slowdown he implemented earlier this year and said the wait times they created were “minuscule.”. Abbott also said that the operation was never about finding illegal drugs or migrants but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
NY Gov. Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday due to the spread of polio. In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. […]
Dallas Observer
In Denton, Beto O'Rourke Blasts Greg Abbott over Border, Abortion and Power Grid
When Beto O'Rourke came to Denton last year, a so-called Trump train rolled through and tried to crash the rally. But when the Democratic gubernatorial challenger returned to town Wednesday, the crowd that filled the Denton Civic Center was all supporters. The Denton town hall came on the final week...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
An analysis of leaked membership rolls shows more than 3,000 Texans have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot.
KHOU
Eighth-grade transgender student reportedly questioned by Texas officials at school
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
Houston Chronicle
San Antonio art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
A message is being sent to Texas GOP leaders with a head-turning piece of art that popped up in Southtown earlier this week. The piece of art, added to the side of an abandoned building at 710 S Flores St. in Southtown, features a very-pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott being held by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Abbott’s likeness can be seen wearing a red T-shirt that reads “MAGA,” which one can assume is a nod to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and not Moms Against Greg Abbott, the group gaining steam against the governor. The drawing of Cruz, meanwhile, includes a tattoo that reads “Proud Boy” on his arm, a reference to the far-right group.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
Comments / 118