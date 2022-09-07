ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Abbott official knocks NYC mayor for staying home while staff toured border

By Anna Giaritelli, Homeland Security Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
ladonnapayne
2d ago

Unless you live in this great state of Texas, you have no right to say anything negative about governor Abbott.

Reply(8)
28
LJWR
2d ago

Guess he didn't want to take the time to face the truth, and also notice those who came to find fault ( forced bussing, etc.) didn't come away with what they wanted, so they didn't answer any questions.

Reply
7
Adee78
2d ago

He doesn't want to be liable to speak the truth. He likes to complain without the facts, so much easier!

Reply
33
 

Government
T. Ware

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
ARIZONA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
