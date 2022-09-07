Wayzata girls tie Tonka, Wayzata boys win 3-1

Lake Conference soccer powers Minnetonka and Wayzata met in a doubleheader Sept. 6 at Wayzata High Stadium.

In the first game, Wayzata rallied with two goals from Grace Estby to tie Minnetonka 2-2. The Skippers had taken a 2-0 lead on goals by Darby Allen and Gabby Ryan.

After 80 minutes of regulation time, the teams went scoreless in two overtime periods.

Wayzata’s boys team topped Minnetonka 3-1 in another well-played match.

Mike Orlov scored Wayzata’s first two goals on assists from Joe Highfield, and then Highfield hit a 40-yard laser to put the Trojans in front 3-0. Late in the second half, Minnetonka scored when Ketav Udupa made a run into Trojan territory and assisted on a goal by Sawyer Booton. Ethan Kintzle was the winning goalie for Wayzata.

“It was a fantastic night,” Wayzata boys coach Dominic Duenas said after the match. “We beat our rivals who were undefeated.”

The key to victory?

The offensive efficiency of Orlov and Highfield.

“That’s why we have Mike and Joe up top - to score goals,” Duenas said.