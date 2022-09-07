Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council OKs historic district zoning code amendment
TROY — An amendment to the city of Troy Zoning Code regarding the historic preservation overlay district was approved by Troy City Council Tuesday evening. This was the third and final reading of an amendment that has been the subject of public discourse since late July. The zoning changes come in response to an ongoing legal battle over the demolition of 112-118 W. Main St., which was damaged in a 2020 tornado and approved for demolition by the Troy Planning Commission.
miamivalleytoday.com
Hospice of Miami County to host Remembrance Walk in October
TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will host its annual Remembrance Walk on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Hospice House, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Family members, friends and community members are invited to walk in honor or in...
miamivalleytoday.com
ODOT to begin reconstruction of US-36
PIQUA — The Ohio Department of Transportation contractors are planning to start the pavement construction and resurfacing project of east state Route 36 in Piqua on Sept. 12, 2022, weather permitting. Contractors will start the reconstruction of the failing roadway on the eastbound lanes starting west of Scott Drive...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local events and meetings
Starting at 6 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 12, the post will have their monthly baked potato/salad bar with all of the fixings for $4 each or both for $7. The post will be serving baked ham, potatoes, and cabbage starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. The cost of the meal is $5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City fire hydrant flushing set to begin
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City water department will be flushing fire hydrants Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Oct. 7, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. • Monday, Sept. 26, all hydrants from South First Street to Hathaway, including the Roslyn area. • Tuesday, Sept. 27, all hydrants starting...
miamivalleytoday.com
Dozens attend the 2022 Miami County Mental Health Fair
A bird’s-eye view of the 2022 Miami County Mental Health Fair on the Courthouse Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 8. More than 50 agencies and support services organizations took part. Event organizer, Judge Stacy Wall of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, speaks to participants and visitors at Thursday’s 2022...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local blood drives
The Greenville Federal Bank in Troy will be hosting a blood drive from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, located at 948 N. Market St. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. They will also be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to “The Game” of Ohio State vs Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus.
miamivalleytoday.com
Greenville People’s Choice Fine Arts Show set for Oct.
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild is reviving its tradition of hosting an annual Fine Art Show this fall. This year’s show will be held the first week of October at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center located at 5844 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville in conjunction with Darke DD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
miamivalleytoday.com
First annual Pink Honor Walk
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health-Springfield is hosting its first annual Pink Honor Walk on Sept. 30 in support of breast cancer awareness. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting the diagnosis of about 264,000 cases in women and 2,400 cases in men annually.
miamivalleytoday.com
Financial workshops offered at Piqua Public Library
PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library will host four free Financial Workshop events from 5:30 to 8 p.m. beginning Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Louis Room. Three additional workshops are scheduled at the same time the following three Thursdays, Oct. 13, 20, and 27. Collin Crowe is a financial...
miamivalleytoday.com
WDTN and Dayton’s CW Coats for Kids collection
DAYTON — WDTN and Dayton’s CW are kicking off the 39th annual Coats for Kids campaign on Friday, Sept. 9. Sponsors for the campaign include LCNB National Bank, Grismer Tire & Auto Service Centers and Catholic Social Services. In-kind partners include Cintas Corporation and RUSH Transportation and Logistics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County road closure
TROY — The Miami County Engineers Office announced Statler Road will be closed between Union-Shelby Road and Casstown-Sidney Road starting Sept. 12 through Sept. 16 for culvert replacements. Contact the Miami County Engineers Office at 937-440-5656 with questions.
miamivalleytoday.com
I AM THEY to play at Arbogast Performing Arts Center
TROY – The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) continues it 2022-2023 season with an evening of inspiration and celebration as they welcome contemporary Christian band I AM THEY to the APAC on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. For pop worship band I AM THEY, believing in God’s faithfulness...
miamivalleytoday.com
Thursday Golf Roundup
VANDALIA — The Troy and Tippecanoe boys golf teams hooked up in a close match on the back nine at Cassel Hills Thursday. And like the Trojans match with Vandalia-Butler, it could have gone either way. In the end, Tippecanoe came away with a 165-170 victory. The Red Devils...
miamivalleytoday.com
Xenia football tops Piqua in MVL action
XENIA — An expected MVL football showdown never materialized Friday night. Xenia ended Piqua’s 19-game regular season win streak and 15-game MVL win streak in impressive fashion with a 28-0 victory Friday night. The Bucs improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to...
Comments / 0