ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 184

Alisha Wynegar
2d ago

well all our American sacrifices were for nothing.. thanks to Biden and his genius ideal ways.. it's done in vain and now they have found something to help fund their tyranny. wonderful. Russia and China could never be enough?

Reply(42)
61
Richohnug
2d ago

Goody,now they can tinker all night,think there Allah,fight,steal and sleep for days and do it all over again.Best thing they've ever done.

Reply(5)
26
Justin Haapanen
1d ago

yep all U people blame Trump Or blame Biden... It doesn't matter who is in office. They are doing this and it wudnt have mattered who is in office... China gives all the chemicals there and in south America.. They sell them the chemicals to make the drug addiction worse in America.. They make money off American drug addiction. What makes it worse the government knows this... And makes deals with China

Reply(1)
13
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
International Business Times

'Deadliest Catch' Cast Gets Entangled In Russian 'Missile' Attack: 'Coming Right For Us'

The crew of Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" may have witnessed a Russian missile launch while filming off the coast of Alaska. In an episode that aired Wednesday night, one of the show's featured fishing vessels, the F/V Wizard, encountered a Russian ship that was trawling in U.S. waters and endangering the Wizard's fishing gear, Yahoo Entertainment reported.
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#President Of Afghanistan#Iran#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Afghans#Sunni Muslims#American#Al Qaeda
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy