Kim Kardashian launches private equity firm with former Carlyle Group partner

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

Pop culture i con Kim Kardashian has announced her latest business venture: a private equity firm.

But she won't be going it alone. In fact, she has enlisted the partnership of private equity veteran Jay Sammons, formerly of the Carlyle Group. Her mother, Kris Jenner, will also be a partner.

"I’m pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @KrisJenner who will serve as partner at our firm," Kardashian tweeted Wednesday, alongside a photograph of herself and Sammons.

It is a "next generation consumer & media private equity firm," the firm's Twitter said. The firm will invest primarily in "consumer products, digital & e-commerce, consumer media, hospitality and luxury" sectors. The company will make both control and minority investments.

Sammons will reportedly take charge of the firm's day-to-day operations.

“The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is,” Kardashian told the Wall Street Journal . “I want to support what that is — not change who they are in their DNA but just support and get them to a different level.”

Of his partners, Sammons said, “Having built businesses themselves as true entrepreneurs is a very differentiated approach."


The firm will be based both in Boston and Los Angeles, where Sammons and Kardashian live.

Through several television shows and business ventures, the Kardashian-Jenners have created something of an empire. Kardashian's shapewear company Skims was valued at $3.2 billion in January. The reality star-turned-businesswoman was listed as having a net worth of $1.8 billion this spring.

