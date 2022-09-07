ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra Extra: Washington Square Park is the go-to place to get approached by a TikTokker

By James Ramsay
 2 days ago
Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where rave culture is still going. Here's what else is happening:

  • Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Wednesday that schools are expanding their active shooter scenario training for pre-K and 3K programs and will be adding up to 600 school safety agents this term.
  • Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez is asking a judge to vacate 378 convictions , many of which were drug possession-related, that involved the work of 13 former NYPD officers who were found guilty of crimes committed while on duty. This would be one of the largest mass dismissals of convictions in U.S. history.
  • Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in to authorities in New York City tomorrow in connection with the allegedly fraudulent fundraising he conducted in the name of building a border wall.
  • It appears that Washington Square Park is now a common place to get approached by a well-coiffed TikTok star making viral person-on-the-street content.
  • Before Tinder and Grindr, New Yorkers had Orchard Beach .
  • Barack Obama has won an Emmy for his narration on the Netflix documentary, Our Great National Parks .
  • "Sponcon" is now in the Merriam-Webster dictionary . (So is "plushie.")
  • Eva Mendes quit acting almost a decade ago and is feeling great about it.
  • A contestant on The Bachelorette(s) made the unique decision in last night's episode to confess to one of the bachelorettes that he doesn't think it's realistic for him to fall in love and then propose with all these cameras around.
  • Adrian Chiles' boldest take yet: "After three weeks travelling in Europe, I’m calling it – British food is the best."
  • In other British news, doctors on the island keep encountering adolescent males who've gotten USB charger cords stuck up their urethras.
  • Kim Kardashian is starting a private equity firm .
  • And finally, better than a bear:

