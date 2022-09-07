Read full article on original website
Two women shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
Police release details on carjacking that led to Ezekiel Kelly’s arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details on the Southaven carjacking that took place before the hour-long shooting rampage came to an end on Wednesday night. The victim’s gray Dodge Challenger was stolen at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police a man […]
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
SHOOTING RAMPAGE: Impact felt across the Mid-South before ending in Memphis
SOOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Wednesday’s mass shooting spree certainly shook Memphis, but the impact was felt across the Mid-South. The beginning of the end of the mayhem was when police say the suspect carjacked a woman in Southaven, Mississippi, then headed back to Memphis. Police in Southaven were ready....
BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree
NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers […]
Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
After a deadly shooting rampage stuns Memphis, the suspect accused of live-streaming attack appears in court
The citywide search for Ezekiel Kelly prompted a shelter-in-place order for part of the city and temporary suspension of bus and trolley services in the area.
WBIR
Local runners honor murdered Memphis mom
Area runners gather to run 3.4 miles in honor of Eliza Fletcher, 34, who was kidnapped and murdered in Memphis. Sept. 7, 2022-4pm.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
Finish Eliza’s Run: Little Rock runners honor Memphis teacher killed on jog
Dozens of runners laced up their shoes Friday morning to honor the life of the Memphis mom and teacher killed while jogging.
Victim recovering after Memphis shooting that was livestreamed on Facebook
► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re taking a deeper look into one of the many shootings that occurred during Wednesday’s shooting rampage across Memphis, which left four dead and three injured. Leading up to dozens of officers responding to a shooting at an AutoZone, it was a normal day at […]
17-year-old girl shot to death not related to shooting spree, gunman still on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl now centers around a new suspect, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Corteria McKinnie, 17, was hit by gunfire on West Raines Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, MPD said. During that time,...
‘Pray for us’: Tennessee Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting
Tennessee local and state officials are reacting after a mass shooting in Memphis left four people dead and three others injured.
FOX13 speaks with woman who escaped carjacking during deadly shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are more victims than just the lives lost or injured in Wednesday’s shooting spree. One Memphis woman told FOX13 that she and her children are now traumatized after a close encounter with the 19-year-old suspect, Ezekiel Kelly. “Tryna be a good Samaritan almost cost...
Man wanted for shooting rampage across Memphis in custody
A man is in custody after multiple active shootings across Memphis Wednesday night.
Loved ones remember man who drowned at Douglas Lake
The body of 28-year-old Wade E. Brady was found after he drowned at Douglas Lake in Sevier County Saturday night. The mother of his child, Britney Kaufman told us that he was someone who made light of any situation.
Have you seen this truck? Search underway after Cedar Bluff hit & run
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest involved in the motorcycle accident on Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road.
