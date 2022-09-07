ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Two women shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
Police release details on carjacking that led to Ezekiel Kelly’s arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details on the Southaven carjacking that took place before the hour-long shooting rampage came to an end on Wednesday night. The victim’s gray Dodge Challenger was stolen at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police a man […]
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree

NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers […]
Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
