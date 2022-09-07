ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NM Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lotto America

23-32-46-47-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $21,830,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000

Pick 3 Day

9-9-0

(nine, nine, zero)

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-5

(two, eight, five)

Pick 4 Day

4-2-6-0

(four, two, six, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

3-8-2-3

(three, eight, two, three)

Powerball

03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

(three, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000

Roadrunner Cash

03-04-09-11-22

(three, four, nine, eleven, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Lawsuit contests Montana vaccine mandate ban on tribal land

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A federal lawsuit in Montana seeks to block a state agency from enforcing on tribal lands a legislative prohibition against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Glacier County Regional Port Authority filed the complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. The litigation comes after Montana Labor and Industry Department officials determined the port authority discriminated against an unvaccinated person who attempted to attend one of its meetings, in Browning. Browning is on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Attorneys for the port authority contend that the state lacks jurisdiction on tribal lands to enforce Montana’s prohibition on vaccine mandates. While tribes in Montana often implemented stricter safety protocols than the state, Native Americans were disproportionately hospitalized and killed by COVID-19, the Missoulian reported. The Blackfeet tribe in July reported that 67 community members had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albuquerque#Nm Lottery#Asb
The Associated Press

Oregon weathers fire evacuations, power outages in dry winds

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Campers at a state park in Oregon had to evacuate after a wildfire ignited and thousands in the state remained without power Saturday after utilities did targeted shutoffs in an effort to lessen the danger in dry and windy conditions. Late Friday night, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced the evacuation order from Milo McIver State Park, which is about 24 miles (38.6 kilometers) southeast of Portland. Early Saturday morning, residents in several communities west of the park were told to be ready to evacuate. In hopes of lessening the risk of more fires, Portland General...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will pay $245,000 for the site, and agree to petition the U.S. Department of the Interior to take the land into trust on behalf of both tribes, Indian Country Today reported. The title to the land will be held in the name of the Oglala Sioux tribe. The agreement ends a decades-long dispute over land that is the site of the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890 in which hundreds of Lakota men, women and children were killed by U.S. soldiers in an attempt to suppress the Ghost Dance, a Lakota religious movement. Victims were buried in a mass grave in a nearby Catholic cemetery. Jeanette Czywczynski became sole owner of the property after her husband, James, died in 2019. James Czywczynski purchased the property in 1968.
WOUNDED KNEE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Gas prices still dropping in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices are still dropping in New Jersey and around the nation amid the usual decline in demand after Labor Day, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.74, down 13 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Woman gets 6 to 20 years in presumed 2011 death of husband

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison on charges in the disappearance and apparent death of her husband more than a decade ago — charges based in part on a partial scalp found in a bag along a road. Hours before jury selection was to begin in her York County trial last week, 71-year-old Virginia Hayden pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and tampering with public records. A no-contest plea spares a defendant from having to acknowledge guilt but is treated as a guilty plea by the court. Hayden was charged in 2019 with first-degree murder and 65 other criminal counts, including forgery, theft, and receiving stolen property in the disappearance and presumed death of Thomas Hayden Sr., who went missing in the fall of 2011. Prosecutors say a large section of scalp with hair that appeared to be tied in a ponytail was found along with bloody pieces of cloth in a FoodSaver bag along a road in January 2012. DNA tests didn’t turn up a match then, but the remains were later identified as belonging to Thomas Hayden based on samples provided by his two brothers.
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen as eyeing a 2024 White House bid, argued in an April motion that the state’s attorney general, a fellow Republican who filed the complaint, was out for political retribution and should be removed from the complaint. Noem had pushed former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign and later for his impeachment over...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy