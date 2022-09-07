NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
23-32-46-47-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3
(twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $21,830,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000
Pick 3 Day
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
Pick 3 Evening
2-8-5
(two, eight, five)
Pick 4 Day
4-2-6-0
(four, two, six, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
3-8-2-3
(three, eight, two, three)
Powerball
03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(three, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
03-04-09-11-22
(three, four, nine, eleven, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
