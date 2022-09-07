The number of young adults who received mental health care surged during the height of the pandemic, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Roughly 23% of people between the ages of 18 and 44 got mental health treatment in 2021, up from 18.5% in 2019. It was also the highest percentage for any adult age group that year. The findings aren’t surprising, given the state of the world, and shed a light on the obvious (and growing) need for mental health care as we continue to grapple with the effects of the last few years.

