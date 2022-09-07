French Montana Says Mac Miller's Death Inspired Him To Help Others

Photo: Getty Images

French Montana recently launched a new effort to help people overcome their addictions. The Moroccan-born, Bronx-raised rapper says his friend Mac Miller inspired him to make it happen.



In a recent interview on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, French discussed his new mission with Guardian Recovery Services and NAQI Healthcare . He's teaming up with the two companies to offer patients detox relief by helping people overcome their battles with addiction from the privacy of their own homes. During the discussion, French mentioned the cause was personal to him because of his friendship with Mac Miller, who passed away from an accidental overdose four years ago today .

"It touched me because I'm in that space and I consider these artists as my brothers and my family. And when we lose one, it's like damn near losing part of us," French said according to PEOPLE. "I've been thinking about this for a very long time, like 'What can I do to help?' and when the Mac Miller thing happened, it just put the icing on the cake. It was just like 'we gotta come together to make this thing happen.'"



French Montana's new venture means a lot to him especially after he faced his own issues with addiction. Two years ago, the Montega rapper opened up about his battle with prescription pills after he spent six days in the ICU. According to TMZ , French was hospitalized back in 2019 after he collapsed due to cardiac issues and intense nausea. In an interview with XXL , he revealed that his health scare was caused by a combination of "a lot things" like "too much drinking, too many pills," dehydration and exhaustion. French has lived a clean lifestyle ever since, and now he's proud to help others do the same.



"I'm very excited and very happy that we can cure people, especially in the comfort of their homes," French said. "A lot of people are private. When you go through your problems, you want to stay private and you want to be taken care of wherever you're comfortable. We want to help people stay alive as much as we can, wherever they're comfortable."



Elsewhere in the conversation, French Montana also discussed his upcoming project with Kodak Black . He says the joint album should arrive by the end of the year.