McDonald's Makes a Big All-Day Breakfast Menu Addition
Last week, some fans of McDonald's (MCD) hash browns and hotcakes may have inadvertently help spread some fake news -- despite a viral tweet saying otherwise (which has since been deleted), the fast-food chain has no plans to bring back all-day breakfast this fall. A restaurant representative confirmed that the...
Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds an Actual Pizza
Taco Bell has a fairly brilliant business model. Most of its menu items are variants of other things that it sells. You can get a taco, a burrito, nachos, a chalupa, and who knows what else that all essentially use the same ingredients but wrap them in a different delivery device.
This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different
Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
Taco Bell Announced An Extra-Cheesy New Menu Item–Customers Say It’s Better Than Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell has recently been testing a slew of new menu items across the United States, from Cheez-It Crunchwraps to vegan tacos. Now, they’re rolling out a brand new option that may just be their tastiest yet—and may even give their iconic Mexi...
Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu
Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Items
Make a run for the border? Live Mas? Live outside the buns?. In recent months, "why don't you have the Mexican Pizza?" might have been a more accurate slogan for Taco Bell. The Yum! Brands chain has been in the news and going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.
Costco Sells Chicken Nuggets That Taste Exactly Like Chick-fil-A’s
Chick-fil-A’s nuggets are ridiculously popular. Each one is golden, crispy and loaded with flavor! But to keep our diets well-balanced, we try to limit our trips to the drive-thru. Even though we’ve gotten our hands on a solid recipe for copycat Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, part of the draw of fast food is that it’s, well, fast.
We Tried Wingstop's New Chicken Sandwich. Here's How It Went
Just when you thought the fried chicken sandwich wars had simmered down, there's a brand new sandwich in the running. Wingstop, known for its wide selection of fast food wings, fried chicken thighs, and tenders, has expanded the menu to include a fried chicken sandwich. For a restaurant so dedicated to chicken, creating a sandwich seems like an obvious and natural addition to the menu. We got a sneak preview of what you can expect at a brand new Wingstop location in NYC, where Larry Bellah, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary and R&D for Wingstop, was available to chat all things sandwich.
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
I tried Taco Bell's Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, and it's my new favorite menu item
Taco Bell's new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito comes packed with four different types of cheeses — including a nacho cheese sauce.
Panda Express Brings Back a Popular Menu Item
In the summer of 2021, popular Chinese-American chain Panda Express partnered with alternative meat producer Beyond Meat (BYND) for a plant-based version of its popular Original Orange Chicken. Even though Panda Express is privately-owned, the chain has more than 2,300 stores across both the U.S. and countries such as Canada,...
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
These Fast-Food Menu Items Pack the Most Calories
The fast food market was valued at $647.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $931.7 billion by 2027, according to one market research firm. Most Americans eat fast food one to three times a week, and the average American household spends 10% of their annual income on fast food.
The McDonald's Ice Cream Coffee Hack That's Taking Over TikTok
If you've never heard of menu hacks, they're essentially tricks to get "secret menu items," mainly at fast-food places. While some places such as In-N-Out and Five Guys encourage ordering from their "secret menus" (via Spoon University and Wide Open Eats), those who are "in the know" can usually attest to how good they are and recommend you try it for yourself the next time you go out to eat.
Chipotle is cracking down on the viral '$3 burrito' hack by eliminating the ability to order one of its menu items online
Customers were able to use a social media "hack" to get burrito-sized portions for just $3 by ordering a single taco.
Wingstop Just Announced 12 New Chicken Sandwiches and the Internet Can't Handle It
It's never too late to join the Chicken Sandwich Wars. After Popeyes officially launched the fabled fast-food event in 2019, Wingstop is getting in on the action. Only the wing joint isn't releasing a single sandwich; no, the Addison, Texas-based restaurant announced Tuesday it's selling a dozen different varieties—and the internet is losing its collective mind.
Tim Hortons' New Breakfast Sandwich Features A Delicious Twist
Sometimes the fast-food breakfast sandwich game can feel like they're all the same. Sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. Sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. Sausage, egg, and cheese on a biscuit. Sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. Repeat. When these sandwiches are entirely composed of things you probably already have in your kitchen, it often feels like you might as well turn to a 5-Ingredient Copycat McDonald's Sausage McMuffin With Egg Recipe and save yourself the trip.
Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take
Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
Chipotle Is Putting An End To A Viral $3 Burrito Hack
Die-hard fans of fast food and casual dining restaurants know that sometimes a little creativity is all it takes to get a version of your favorite items at a lower price. The term "hack" was coined to describe the trend mentioned earlier. In the age of social media, videos sharing those restaurant hacks are plentiful across different platforms.
