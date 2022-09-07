Just when you thought the fried chicken sandwich wars had simmered down, there's a brand new sandwich in the running. Wingstop, known for its wide selection of fast food wings, fried chicken thighs, and tenders, has expanded the menu to include a fried chicken sandwich. For a restaurant so dedicated to chicken, creating a sandwich seems like an obvious and natural addition to the menu. We got a sneak preview of what you can expect at a brand new Wingstop location in NYC, where Larry Bellah, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary and R&D for Wingstop, was available to chat all things sandwich.

