After Week Off, Football Returns to Action at Montana State Saturday

msueagles.com
Despite Gaining Three Turnovers, Football Eagles Absorb Setback at No. 4 Montana State
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- A couple of early turnovers put the Eagles in a tough spot and a 28-0 first-quarter deficit was too much to overcome as the Morehead State Football team absorbed a 63-13 setback at No. 4 Montana State Saturday afternoon. The Eagles (0-2) saw the Bobcats (2-0) score...
msueagles.com
Soccer Heads to Cincinnati for Sunday Matinee
SCHEDULE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- The Morehead State soccer team heads to Cincinnati this Sunday riding a three match streak without a loss, including wins over VMI on 9/1 and a win over Eastern Michigan on Thursday. Cincinnati comes into the match after a 2-2 draw with Western Michigan Thursday.
skylinesportsmt.com
Former Griz coach Glenn’s past, present collide as South Dakota plays Montana
For as much as college football seems like a completely different entity operating in a completely different universe than yesteryear, it still looks very much the same to Joe Glenn. These days, Glenn and his wife, Michelle, reside in Eagle, Idaho. In retirement, their days are mostly spent chasing grandchildren.
msueagles.com
Podzic's Goal Gives Soccer 1-0 Win Over Eastern Michigan
BOX SCORE (PDF) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- The Morehead State soccer team took the victory over Eastern Michigan as the sun set on Thursday, as an early second half goal allowed MSU to hang onto a 1-0 lead until the final whistle to win the Battle of the Eagles at MSU Soccer Field.
msueagles.com
Women's Golf Opens Fall Slate at Golfweek Challenge
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — With a veteran lineup and the addition of two freshmen standouts, Morehead State Women's Golf opens it 2022-23 season at the Golfweek Conference Challenge. The Eagles are entering the year following a second place finish at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, where the team...
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?
If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old rundown building just north of town.
msuexponent.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity faces interim suspension
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Division of Student Success and Office of the Dean of Students placed the Kappa Sigma Lambda Delta chapter of the Interfraternity Council (IFC) at MSU on interim suspension. The fraternity, residing at 1120 S 6th Ave, is a chapter of the largest national fraternity in...
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Montana dispatcher recognized for saving lives
“It’s always nice to be recognized when you make a difference,” said Russell. “We’re just a calm voice in the dark is what they say for dispatchers. we’re never seen.”
msuexponent.com
F.G.H. relocation makes room for undergrads
The once-daily soundtrack of playground shrieks and laughter gave way to a new kind of commotion in the West Julia Martin (WJM) apartments as 36 graduate student families were displaced in June by an estimated 200 incoming undergraduate tenants. “It just seems like year after year nothing changes for the...
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives One In A Lifetime Gift
A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire crews extinguished an early morning house fire in Bozeman Friday. Bozeman Fire said via Facebook they arrived to the report at around 4:45 a.m. in northeast Bozeman off Orange Street. Bozeman Fire said when crews got there, the house was heavily on fire in one corner...
Felony Lane Gang steals thousands from area banks
The Felony Lane Gang is a group known for breaking into cars, stealing checks, and identification, and draining people's bank accounts.
Law and Justice Center quiet for now, but big changes looming
Now that the City of Bozeman has moved out there is more space, but the building is going to see a lot of change before the new courts building is constructed.
Nonprofit group pays off mortgage for Gallatin County Deputy
A national non-profit group announced Friday that it will pay the mortgage on the home of a Gallatin County Deputy Sheriff who died in a search-and-rescue operation in 2019.
