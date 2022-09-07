ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nc.gov

Governor Cooper Proclaims September as First Responders Appreciation Month

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed September as First Responders Appreciation Month to honor firefighters, law enforcement personnel, emergency operators and dispatchers, emergency medical technicians, hospital staff, search and rescue personnel and others who protect North Carolinians during emergencies. “I’m grateful for our first responders who act quickly in life-threatening situations...
FLAG ALERT: Honoring Patriot Day, A National Day of Service and Remembrance

As we continue to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II, we also pause this weekend to pay tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Gone but never forgotten, this day honors the victims of the terrorist attack, their families and the heroic sacrifices of first responders. Please join us as we remember the innocent lives lost during one of the most deadly attacks on U.S. soil.
