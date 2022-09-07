Read full article on original website
Governor Cooper Proclaims September as First Responders Appreciation Month
Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed September as First Responders Appreciation Month to honor firefighters, law enforcement personnel, emergency operators and dispatchers, emergency medical technicians, hospital staff, search and rescue personnel and others who protect North Carolinians during emergencies. “I’m grateful for our first responders who act quickly in life-threatening situations...
Public Invited to Sign Book of Condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at N.C. State Capitol
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered a Book of Condolences to be placed at the North Carolina State Capitol for members of the public to sign in remembrance of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. The book rests on a small table at the foot of the George Washington statue in...
FLAG ALERT: Honoring Patriot Day, A National Day of Service and Remembrance
As we continue to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II, we also pause this weekend to pay tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Gone but never forgotten, this day honors the victims of the terrorist attack, their families and the heroic sacrifices of first responders. Please join us as we remember the innocent lives lost during one of the most deadly attacks on U.S. soil.
