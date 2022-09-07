As we continue to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II, we also pause this weekend to pay tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Gone but never forgotten, this day honors the victims of the terrorist attack, their families and the heroic sacrifices of first responders. Please join us as we remember the innocent lives lost during one of the most deadly attacks on U.S. soil.

