Precious Dog Who Smiles on Command Has Everyone Falling in Love

Dogs love to make their owners happy. When they successfully learn commands, they react positively because we get excited and praise them for their good work. One pup learned the ultimate command all on his own to always give his mom a serotonin boost, and we can't stop watching. TikTok...
Cat's Precious Way of Interacting With Tiny Baby Is As Sweet As It Gets

When people have children, they can be nervous about the potential for negative interactions with pets when they are still very young. Parents will begin with closely supervised interactions while the baby is held by a parent to keep control of the situation. One set of new parents did this with their baby boy and cat, and what happened is too cute.
Husky's Adorable Protest to Having a Bath Is Impossible to Resist

Huskies are talkative dogs, and they will not be shy about sharing their opinion with you. When this husky's owner took him to the pet groomers, he made it very clear that he was not happy with the circumstances. TikTok user @thehuskymoon_ recently shared a video of their husky, Moon,...
Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral

Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
Great Dane's Comical Way of Prepping for a Nap Couldn't Be More Perfect

Nothing beats the perfect nap--you know the one? When you're ultra comfy and have nowhere to be anytime soon? Those are truly the best. Humans and canines alike can appreciate this sleepy luxury, though one Great Dane is taking naptime prep to the next level. Meet Dolly! This gentle giant...
Golden Retriever's Trick of Mimicking Other Animals Is Downright Impressive

One of the things kids learn growing up is what sounds different animals make. Once they know the different sounds, you can start asking them. They'll start rattling off barks, meows and moos. You get so excited because it's honestly just as big of accomplishment to learn as it is memorizing colors and ABCs. The craziest part is that kids aren't the only ones who learn about different animal sounds. Turns out dogs can do it too!
Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video

TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
German Shepherd's Sweet Friendship With Bobcat Kitten Is Totally Irresistible

There are some people in the world who believe everyone has a doppelganger, someone that looks just like you, but you're not related. And honestly, it's a little scary how similar someone can look. Most versions of doppelgangers might come from people who look like celebrities. And they probably get the same line, 'You look like so and so!' Maybe you, or someone you know, has experienced that before. But have you ever thought that an animal might get that?
Great Dane's Funny Way of Jumping Into Her Bed Has Us Delighted

There's nothing quite like crawling into your bed after a long, stressful day. It doesn't matter what life threw at you because your bed always welcomes you back with a warm hug. And it's the best way to feel comforted. The only thing better than crashing in your bed is preparing for bed. You do your nighttime routine, detoxing from the day and finally relaxing. It's funny because it seems like one Great Dane, in particular, has a certain bedtime routine too.
Toddler's Response to Getting Caught Feeding the Dog Makes Us LOL

Anyone who has kids and dogs know that they are partners in crime. Kids are always willing to give their dogs whatever they want, and sometimes they don't know better. One dog schemed to get a snack with his toddler sibling and their reaction to getting caught it the best.
Rescue Puppy's Precious Morning Greeting for His New Mom Has Us in Our Feelings

Whether you're bringing home a new puppy or an older rescue dog, there will be a lot of challenges in the first few weeks. Everyone is making adjustments and getting used to an entirely new way of life, but seeing your pup open up to their new home can be oh-so-magical. Just ask @nemotherescuepuppy's new mom!
Golden Retriever's Precious Morning Greetings Are the Best Part of Waking Up

If you're one that can easily roll out of bed with no problem, consider yourself lucky. We have to snooze our alarm at least 4 times before we even consider getting up. And don't even think about talking to us before we sip our coffee. We're not afraid to admit we're quite grumpy when we have to wake up. At least it's nice to know that we aren't the only ones! Now, if only there was something insanely cute that would make getting up in the morning easier...Don't worry, there is!
Dalmatian Puppy's Reaction to His Toys Being Washed Has Us Cracking Up

Our hearts are really breaking for a Dalmatian on TikTok, whose patience was really tested recently. That's because his owners decided to wash all of his favorite toys on the same day — and poor Oreo wasn't a fan. Now video of the pup looking longingly at his favorite plushies has gone viral on the internet and people everywhere really feel for him.
