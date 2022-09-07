Ronald David “Ron” Bradford, 82, of Sweeden passed away at 5:52 PM Sept. 5, 2022 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville. The Jefferson County native was a commercial realtor for Coldwell Banker, a district manager for several businesses and a member of Community Church at Cedar Springs. He was a son of the late Joseph Elbert Bradford and Dorothy Brock Bradford. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dara Kay Bradford; two brothers, Sonny Bradford and Buddy Bradford; and two sisters, Darlene Dunn and Lillian Gerrior.

SWEEDEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO