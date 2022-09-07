Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 90 IN CAVE CITY
CAVE CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M., KSP Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
lakercountry.com
Trial date set for Russell Springs man accused of murder
A trial date has been set for a Russell Springs man accused of murder. According to court records, Jordan N. Coffey will go to trial on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in May 2023. Coffey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christopher...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
wnky.com
Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
wcluradio.com
Cave City man dead after midday crash along Hwy. 90
CAVE CITY — A man died in a collision just before 1 p.m. Thursday in northern Barren County. Kentucky State Police investigated the collision, which involved a passenger vehicle and a box truck in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road. Joe Moore, 63, of Cave City, died in the crash.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Aug. 29, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 19 – Sept. 2, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
wcluradio.com
WCLU News announces election coverage plans
The following is a Note from Our Newsroom and News Director Brennan D. Crain. The general election is fewer than two months away, and plans are underway at WCLU News to help you become a more-informed voter. We’re happy to reveal this autumn’s election coverage plan. Folks are...
whopam.com
Logan grand jury indicts Lewisburg man accused of killing son
A Logan County grand jury has indicted the Lewisburg man accused of fatally shooting his son last month. The grand jury indicted 61-year old Darrell Evans for murder (domestic violence). Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined Darrell Evans had been in a verbal altercation with 37-year old Richard...
wcluradio.com
Michael Thomas Scott
Michael Thomas Scott, age 66 of Brownsville, passed away on August 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born on January 22, 1956 in Lexington, KY to the late Clarence Vance Scott and Lucille Price Cosby of Nashville, TN. He was married to the late Vickie Lynn Bratcher. He worked...
wcluradio.com
Ronald David “Ron” Bradford
Ronald David “Ron” Bradford, 82, of Sweeden passed away at 5:52 PM Sept. 5, 2022 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville. The Jefferson County native was a commercial realtor for Coldwell Banker, a district manager for several businesses and a member of Community Church at Cedar Springs. He was a son of the late Joseph Elbert Bradford and Dorothy Brock Bradford. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dara Kay Bradford; two brothers, Sonny Bradford and Buddy Bradford; and two sisters, Darlene Dunn and Lillian Gerrior.
wcluradio.com
Train, dump truck crash closes State Quarry Road in Park City
PARK CITY — A commercial vehicle and train have crashed in Barren County. Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the crash happened near Park City Stone, which is along State Quarry Road. A railroad crossing is not maintained at the location. The driver of the...
k105.com
Grayson Co. deputy arrests Morgantown man after finding 2 baggies of meth during traffic stop near Caneyville
A Morgantown man has been arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop near Caneyville. On Wednesday morning at approximately 12:30, Deputy Nick Pruitt observed an Oldsmobile Aurora with a cancelled license plate for failure to maintain insurance traveling westbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Pruitt executed a traffic stop on the vehicle on the exit 94 ramp to Hwy 79 (Morgantown Road) at Caneyville, according to the arrest citation.
wnky.com
Fatal collision leads to death of Grayson County man
CANEYVILLE, Ky. – A man from Grayson County has died following an accident involving three vehicles. The Kentucky State Police investigated a three-vehicle collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville on Monday around 12:10 p.m. KSP stated a 2016 Ford F350 driven by 59-year-old Jeffery Hammonds of Jackson,...
k105.com
Hart Co. woman arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, pills
A Hart County woman has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and pills after a traffic stop. The Glasgow Police Department recently conducted a traffic stop on 42-year-old Bonita R. Miller, of Canmer, and found that Miller was driving on a suspended license. Police said that during a search of...
wcluradio.com
Local student demonstrates potential, determination through artwork
GLASGOW — For Barren County student Bobby Kidd, excess cardboard and ripped paper open a world of possibilities and bring his imagination to life. Bobby, a sixth-grade student at North Jackson Elementary, can create just about anything with any kind of art supplies. Paper and cardboard are his favorites, though.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested Sunday night
A Russell Springs man was arrested Sunday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 31-year-old Cecil D. Stacy was arrested and charged with speeding in a highway work zone and wanton endangerment first degree. Stacy was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just after...
wdrb.com
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
wnky.com
Officials warn of water-covered roadways in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – After Tuesday’s flash flood warning, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is warning to seek alternate routes for several roads. Emergency management says the following roads are covered in water as of the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6:. Siloam Road. Longhunters at Tanglewood. Happy Valley Road...
wnky.com
Collision between dump truck and train causes road closure in Park City
PARK CITY, Ky. – A road section is closed for an unknown amount of time after a CSX train and dump truck were involved in an injury accident Friday. Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management deputy director Marcus Thurman stated a dump truck was totaled at 11:10 a.m. this morning in an accident involving a train on State Quarry Road.
