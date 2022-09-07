Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ruled out for a month

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been ruled out for a month with a thigh injury which will force him to miss England’s Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

The 28-year-old put in a man-of-the-match performance in Saturday’s goalless Merseyside derby at home to Liverpool but it came at a cost as he will now sit out games against Arsenal and West Ham.

It leaves Everton with just one fit senior goalkeeper in Asmir Begovic, who has deputised for Pickford since last summer, as number three Andy Lonergan is also out with a knee injury.

A statement from Everton said: “Jordan Pickford suffered a thigh injury against Liverpool on Saturday.

“The England international has undergone medical investigations this week and is not expected to return to action until after the next international break.”

Pickford has been Gareth Southgate’s long-time number one but the England boss will have to turn to the likes of Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale or Newcastle’s Nick Pope for the games against Italy in the San Siro on September 23 and Germany at Wembley three days later – the team’s last competitive outings before the World Cup begins in November.

