Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
Five things to know before ISU's home opener against Valparaiso
Coming off a big loss at Wisconsin, Illinois State football will look to bounce back in their home opener Saturday when the Redbirds welcome the Valparaiso Beacons to Hancock Stadium. Here are five things to know before Saturday night's game:. Last time out. ISU is coming off a tough 38-0...
videtteonline.com
ISU soccer blows by Lindenwood 5-1 for first win of season
Illinois State soccer dominated from start to finish, taking down Lindenwood 5-1 at Adelaide Street Field Thursday for the Redbirds' first win under head coach Marisa Kresge. Kelsi McLaughlin's first career goal in the 17th minute kick-started an offense that has struggled for much of the season. Through six games, the Redbirds had scored just four goals before finding the back of the net five times Thursday, the most for an ISU team since 2019.
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
videtteonline.com
ISU admits largest freshman class in 35 years; almost 4,000 students
Illinois State University has welcomed its largest freshman class, 3,983 students, in 35 years. Total enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is 20,683 with 18,055 being undergraduate students and 2,628 being graduate students. This is an 18% increase in freshman enrollment from last year and a 2% increase in overall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
wcbu.org
Spirit of Peoria pairing up with Julia Belle Swain in La Crosse, Wis.
Two riverboats with long legacies in the city of Peoria are together — in La Crosse, Wis. Troy Manthey of Yacht Starship in Tampa, Fla. has purchased both the Julia Belle Swain and the Spirit of Peoria. In a Facebook post, Manthey said he plans to restore both riverboats in dry dock. Exterior renovations are set to be completed by the end of this year, with interior rehab wrapping up sometime in 2023.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Have a case of those pesky post-Labor Day weekend blues? Fear not, for Bloomington-Normal still has a lot of activities to offer this weekend. Local pumpkin farm, Rader Family Farms, will open its gates for the first time this season at 10 a.m. Saturday. The farm announced that five new attractions will join the existing 50 plus attractions at the farm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Make Your Next Fishing Trip Luxurious At Illinois’ Newest Glamping Site
If you want to experience all the good parts of a fishing trip, like the fresh air, connection with nature, and family time, without all the bad stuff, like sleeping outside, and dirty toilets, Sankoty Lakes in central Illinois is definitely for you. "Glamping" is becoming a new fad in...
videtteonline.com
Rader Family Farms returns for fall this weekend with new activities for all ages
After 14 years of fun fall activities, Rader Family Farms returns for the season with its opening day on Saturday. The farm is not far from Illinois State University’s campus, located at 1312 Ropp Road in Normal. This makes it a popular outing for students during the fall months.
Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign. Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur. Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
Rare squirrel spotted on University of Illinois campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at the University of Illinois got the chance to see a rare species. Albino squirrels are well known, but what about the piebald squirrel? It is a completely healthy animal, it just has some extra white patches on its fur. Wildlife experts said that they are not very common. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbu.org
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
One Of The Best Haunted Houses In Illinois Is An Entire Hour Of Terror
On what level of scare do you look for when it comes to haunted houses and attractions? Do you prefer a hay ride with "chilling" displays and eerie music or do you want to be scared so bad you might wet yourself? Of the best-rated haunted houses in Illinois, one of them is an hour long.
wglt.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
videtteonline.com
Sharon Chung and Scott Preston to participate in WGLT's 91st House District Debate
WGLT will host the 91st House District Debate from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Prairie Room in the Illinois State University Bone Student Center. The candidates attending are Democrat Sharon Chung and Republican Scott Preston. The event will be streamed live on Facebook and broadcast at...
wglt.org
Let's get nuts! Beer Nuts anchors Bloomington’s newest street festival
I don’t need a reason for a street festival, but Bloomington’s swan song to summer has a good one: nuts!. The inaugural BN Nuts Festival is all about our hometown hero of salty snacks, with Beer Nuts serving as title sponsor for an all-day party on Front Street downtown.
hoiabc.com
Possible closures, consolidations coming to Peoria parishes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Diocese of Peoria is looking to grow its reach, but they may be doing some pruning first. The Diocese hasn’t made any official or final decision on how the changes will shake out. Right now it is reviewing how to change its approach to serving the 26 counties covered by the Diocese. The program is called “Growing Disciples,” and it said other Diocese nationally have gone through a similar process, including St Louis and Chicago.
wglt.org
When Queen Elizabeth II began her reign, Bloomington-Normal was very different
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. When she ascended the throne in 1952, most present-day Britons, and most Americans for that matter, were not yet alive. Queen Elizabeth ruled for a period that is about a third of the length of U.S. history. Since then, America...
wcbu.org
A new carbon dioxide pipeline could run through Peoria and Tazewell counties
Up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year could be piped through Peoria and Tazewell counties en route to a central Illinois sequestration site if plans for a new pipeline move forward. Wolf Carbon Solutions is planning the Mt. Simon Hub pipeline from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur,...
Comments / 0