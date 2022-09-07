ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

Five things to know before ISU's home opener against Valparaiso

Coming off a big loss at Wisconsin, Illinois State football will look to bounce back in their home opener Saturday when the Redbirds welcome the Valparaiso Beacons to Hancock Stadium. Here are five things to know before Saturday night's game:. Last time out. ISU is coming off a tough 38-0...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU soccer blows by Lindenwood 5-1 for first win of season

Illinois State soccer dominated from start to finish, taking down Lindenwood 5-1 at Adelaide Street Field Thursday for the Redbirds' first win under head coach Marisa Kresge. Kelsi McLaughlin's first career goal in the 17th minute kick-started an offense that has struggled for much of the season. Through six games, the Redbirds had scored just four goals before finding the back of the net five times Thursday, the most for an ISU team since 2019.
NORMAL, IL
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU admits largest freshman class in 35 years; almost 4,000 students

Illinois State University has welcomed its largest freshman class, 3,983 students, in 35 years. Total enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is 20,683 with 18,055 being undergraduate students and 2,628 being graduate students. This is an 18% increase in freshman enrollment from last year and a 2% increase in overall...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Spirit of Peoria pairing up with Julia Belle Swain in La Crosse, Wis.

Two riverboats with long legacies in the city of Peoria are together — in La Crosse, Wis. Troy Manthey of Yacht Starship in Tampa, Fla. has purchased both the Julia Belle Swain and the Spirit of Peoria. In a Facebook post, Manthey said he plans to restore both riverboats in dry dock. Exterior renovations are set to be completed by the end of this year, with interior rehab wrapping up sometime in 2023.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Have a case of those pesky post-Labor Day weekend blues? Fear not, for Bloomington-Normal still has a lot of activities to offer this weekend. Local pumpkin farm, Rader Family Farms, will open its gates for the first time this season at 10 a.m. Saturday. The farm announced that five new attractions will join the existing 50 plus attractions at the farm.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign.  Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur.  Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wcbu.org

Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria

Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Possible closures, consolidations coming to Peoria parishes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Diocese of Peoria is looking to grow its reach, but they may be doing some pruning first. The Diocese hasn’t made any official or final decision on how the changes will shake out. Right now it is reviewing how to change its approach to serving the 26 counties covered by the Diocese. The program is called “Growing Disciples,” and it said other Diocese nationally have gone through a similar process, including St Louis and Chicago.
PEORIA, IL

