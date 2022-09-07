Read full article on original website
Donna Nelson
2d ago
your the one that does not care Charlie swishy washey, we voted for you years ago but you were Republican. it is not going to happen as a demoncrate.
Reply
5
Nancy
2d ago
So what plan do you have Charlie ? All I see is you bashing DeSantis but never telling us a plan of what you can do . If it’s a plan like last time you were Governor of Fl is never ended up but a lie and why you got voted out .
Reply
6
William Sturm
2d ago
just STOP with the BS Attack campaigns.. Desantis IS THE BEST GOVERNOR EVER... and he WILL BE REELECTED!!!
Reply(2)
6
Related
Crist takes aim at insurers to solve insurance crisis, state lawmaker fears it would backfire
Democratic nominee for governor Charlie Crist said he’ll hold insurance companies accountable for rate hikes if he’s elected as a way of solving the state’s property insurance crisis, during a campaign stop in Jacksonville on Wednesday. At least one Florida legislator who has been deeply involved in...
'It’s in collapse': Charlie Crist slams Gov. DeSantis over Florida property insurance crisis
DeSantis called a special legislative session in May to try to bolster the market, but problems have continued.
DeSantis becoming Republican power broker
DeSantis campaigned for senate and gubernatorial candidates in New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alachuachronicle.com
DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
Fight over Florida's property insurance law goes to court
TALLAHASSEE - Contractors have launched an appeal in a legal battle about part of a new Florida property-insurance law that restricted attorney fees in disputes about claims. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed a notice Wednesday that is a first step in challenging Leon County Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh's Aug. 29 decision to dismiss a constitutional challenge to the law. The Legislature passed the attorney-fee restriction during a May special session that Gov. Ron DeSantis called amid massive problems in the...
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist hammers Ron DeSantis amid property insurance ’emergency’
'The single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had.'. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is taking his case against the Ron DeSantis-era property insurance market on the road. “DeSantis has been the single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had,” Crist said Wednesday at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Opponent Rebekah Jones To Stand Trial In Florida COVID-19 Data Case
Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones’ trial is scheduled
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
wflx.com
Florida homeowners hit with higher insurance costs as property values rise
Across South Florida and the Treasure Coast, property values are skyrocketing. It's great news for homeowners gaining equity in their homes, but some are realizing that in addition to insurance rate hikes, coverage to replace their homes is going up too. WPTV took a closer look at the ripple effect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida’s Governor Race is heating up for Democrat Charlie Crist and Republican Ron DeSantis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As election season continues, both Democrat Charlie Crist and Republican Ron DeSantis are touring the state trying to mobilize voters. Crist stops by Jacksonville to speak about the difficulties Florida’s homeowners are facing with property insurance companies. Meanwhile, DeSantis is in Miami launching the debut...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says ‘newcomers’ are often bad boaters
“They’ll learn, that’s fine,” DeSantis added.
Gov. DeSantis orders Florida's flags be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at half-staff across the state Sunday in honor of Patriot Day and the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Both Patriot Day and the National Day of Service and Remembrance are to honor the heroes that served and the...
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Florida homeowners will see new surcharge on insurance bills
Florida homeowners will see a new surcharge on their insurance premiums to cover companies who've gone into receivership.
Florida Election Supervisor comments on Gov Desantis election arrests
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone reports on the Governor’s own words and reaction from the head of FL’s Election Supervisors Association.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 25