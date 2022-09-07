UA Little Rock Sees Unprecedented Growth in First-Time Freshmen, Transfer, and Graduate Students for Fall 2022

Read full article on original website
ualr.edu
Largest NSF Grant Awarded to UA Little Rock Will Support Ongoing Undergraduate STEM Education Efforts
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has been awarded a nearly $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to enhance teaching and learning and to promote student success in undergraduate STEM education. This is the largest grant UA Little Rock has ever received from the National Science Foundation.
KATV
'An educational innovator': How Joseph C. Corbin impacted Pine Bluff and Arkansas history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we travel to the City of Pine Bluff to join in on the football rivalry between the zebras of Pine Bluff high and the wildcats of Watson Chapel high, it's important to pay homage to notable contributors who impacted the education development of the city still uses within its school districts and university level today.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Honors Reece for Making a Difference as Suicide Prevention Advocate
For more than a decade, Susie Reece, a senior applied communication major at UA Little Rock, has worked tirelessly as a suicide prevention and mental health awareness advocate. Her work includes serving as a lived experience engagement coordinator for the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, founder and executive director of the...
ualr.edu
Community Leaders Share Experiences with Improving Religious Tolerance in Arkansas
Three Little Rock community leaders and UA Little Rock alumni shared their efforts to promote religious tolerance in Arkansas during a Sept. 1 community event. The panel, “Together Little Rock,” was hosted by the Middle Eastern Studies Program at UA Little Rock and organized by students who participated in a study abroad trip to Spain this summer. The students wanted to connect what they learned in Spain with what community leaders in Little Rock are doing to promote religious tolerance.
ozarks.edu
Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor
The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
ualr.edu
Food Truck Friday 2022_202
UA Little Rock is a metropolitan research university in the South that provides accessibility to a quality education through flexible learning and unparalleled internship opportunities. 2801 S. University Ave. Little Rock, AR 72204.
Watson Chapel using 'restorative room' to help calm students, de-escalate fights
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Letting things go, no matter how small, isn't always easy— and it can also be difficult to ignore emotions in the heat of the moment. Watson Chapel High School may have found a solution to these problems in room 203. "This is the restorative...
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH)
Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH), with facilities in Little Rock (Pulaski County) and Springdale (Washington and Benton counties),is the only pediatric hospital in Arkansas and is among the ten largest children’s hospitals in the United States. Pediatric specialists routinely treat patients from other states and occasionally other countries. Prior...
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Danielle Kraus
Starting her journey at UCA in 2004, librarian Danielle Kraus is no stranger to campus. Kraus earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and theater in 2009. Shortly after, she began working at the library circulation desk in 2015 and has been there since. “When I graduated, the first recession...
onlyinark.com
Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants
I have lived in Little Rock for a little more than 10 years. During that time, several great restaurants in the area have come and gone. Even though losing restaurants is, unfortunately, par for the course in the industry, I thought it would be nice to dedicate a post to Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants that were particularly hard to see close over the past decade.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Arkansas Black Hall of Fame
The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame was founded in 1992 by Charles O. Stewart and Patricia Y. Goodwin as a means of recognizing the best and brightest African Americans with Arkansas roots. The first induction ceremony was held on October 30, 1993, in the exhibition hall of Robinson Auditorium. Each year, six inductees from diverse fields of endeavor are recognized for their contribution to African-American culture and to the nation. In 1998, seven inductees were selected.
KATV
Little Rock's non-emergency communications restored after technical issue
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 8:40 p.m.:. Phone line communications for non-emergency reports in the city of Little Rock were restored Wednesday night. According to a news release, the city's 311 line, city office phone lines, and the Little Rock Police Department's Telephone Reporting Unit have all been restored.
Little Rock board members shut down Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s American Rescue Plan proposal
The Little Rock Board of Directors shut down a proposal by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. regarding how to spend another round of American Rescue Plan funds.
Little Rock Police search for runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Ashtyn Robinson was last seen in Little Rock on August 23. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please call Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016,...
Lockdown lifted at Mills University Studies High School after bomb threat
Pulaski County Special School District officials are giving an “all clear” after a lockdown at Mils University Studies High School Wednesday afternoon.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hot Springs (AR) City Board Approves Baby Box for Fire Station
The Central Fire Station in Hot Springs (AR) will house a secure drop-off for newborns abandoned under the law shielding their parents from criminal liability, HotSR.com reported. A resolution the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Tuesday authorized the city to enter into a lease and service agreement with Safe...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Seniors’ fishing derby returns to Maumelle this Saturday
MAUMELLE — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program welcomes all anglers 50 years and older to Lake Valencia for the largest senior citizen community fishing event in Arkansas, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 9. This free fishing derby is a great way for...
Viral video of news anchors’ stroke symptoms raises awareness of risk of stroke
Following a viral that’s garnered a lot of attention and thousands of views showing a news anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma suffering the beginnings of a stroke; making the topic of stroke awareness be raised.
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: Four Quarter Bar
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week" is Four Quarter Bar in the Argenta District of North Little Rock. For more information on Four Quarter Bar, click here.
Arkansas family takes stand against teen suicide after son’s death
It was almost five years ago in September that Jesse James's parents woke up to the unimaginable, and they decided they didn't want another family to go through the same thing.
