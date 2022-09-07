ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

UA Little Rock Sees Unprecedented Growth in First-Time Freshmen, Transfer, and Graduate Students for Fall 2022

By Angelita Faller
ualr.edu
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ualr.edu

Community Leaders Share Experiences with Improving Religious Tolerance in Arkansas

Three Little Rock community leaders and UA Little Rock alumni shared their efforts to promote religious tolerance in Arkansas during a Sept. 1 community event. The panel, “Together Little Rock,” was hosted by the Middle Eastern Studies Program at UA Little Rock and organized by students who participated in a study abroad trip to Spain this summer. The students wanted to connect what they learned in Spain with what community leaders in Little Rock are doing to promote religious tolerance.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
ozarks.edu

Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor

The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
ualr.edu

Food Truck Friday 2022_202

UA Little Rock is a metropolitan research university in the South that provides accessibility to a quality education through flexible learning and unparalleled internship opportunities. 2801 S. University Ave. Little Rock, AR 72204.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH)

Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH), with facilities in Little Rock (Pulaski County) and Springdale (Washington and Benton counties),is the only pediatric hospital in Arkansas and is among the ten largest children’s hospitals in the United States. Pediatric specialists routinely treat patients from other states and occasionally other countries. Prior...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Decker
ucanews.live

People of UCA: Danielle Kraus

Starting her journey at UCA in 2004, librarian Danielle Kraus is no stranger to campus. Kraus earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and theater in 2009. Shortly after, she began working at the library circulation desk in 2015 and has been there since. “When I graduated, the first recession...
CONWAY, AR
onlyinark.com

Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants

I have lived in Little Rock for a little more than 10 years. During that time, several great restaurants in the area have come and gone. Even though losing restaurants is, unfortunately, par for the course in the industry, I thought it would be nice to dedicate a post to Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants that were particularly hard to see close over the past decade.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame was founded in 1992 by Charles O. Stewart and Patricia Y. Goodwin as a means of recognizing the best and brightest African Americans with Arkansas roots. The first induction ceremony was held on October 30, 1993, in the exhibition hall of Robinson Auditorium. Each year, six inductees from diverse fields of endeavor are recognized for their contribution to African-American culture and to the nation. In 1998, seven inductees were selected.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Stem Education#Graduate School#School Education#Ua Little Rock#Gpa
THV11

Little Rock Police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Ashtyn Robinson was last seen in Little Rock on August 23. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please call Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Hot Springs (AR) City Board Approves Baby Box for Fire Station

The Central Fire Station in Hot Springs (AR) will house a secure drop-off for newborns abandoned under the law shielding their parents from criminal liability, HotSR.com reported. A resolution the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Tuesday authorized the city to enter into a lease and service agreement with Safe...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Seniors’ fishing derby returns to Maumelle this Saturday

MAUMELLE — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program welcomes all anglers 50 years and older to Lake Valencia for the largest senior citizen community fishing event in Arkansas, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 9. This free fishing derby is a great way for...
MAUMELLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy