17-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 17-year-old faces charges of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide and armed burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, early Friday morning, Austin Bailey allegedly broke into a mobile home in Onalaska and tried to strangle a 15-year-old girl. The girl fought back, and Bailey pulled out a knife and began stabbing her. The girl continued to fight with him until he fled through a window.

Onalaska Police found Bailey near the intersection of Oak Ave North and Quincy Street. Bailey refused to surrender, asking officers to shoot him, police said. The officers fired a “less lethal” round, hitting Bailey’s leg. Bailey dropped his knife and was arrested.

Bailey made his initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday. He is held on $50,000 cash bond.

