Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Apple just unveiled a brand-new $799 watch called Ultra for extreme athletes that has the company's biggest battery yet
Apple unveiled its most rugged, durable watch yet designed for mountain, ocean, and trail enthusiasts, a new step in its wrist-wear offerings.
BBC
Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Ultra
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14, with emergency satellite connectivity and car crash detection technology, at a launch event in the US. The company revealed four versions of the new handset at its Cupertino headquarters, with an audience attending in person for the first time since the pandemic. It also...
Daily Beast
Apple Ditches Physical SIM Cards as It Launches New iPhone 14
Apple’s new iPhone has arrived, but one sneaky detail might make you think twice about whether it’s worth the price tag. During the announcement of the iPhone 14, Apple snuck in a detail that many across the U.S. are lamenting: the end of the physical SIM card. Instead, all U.S. phones will include an eSIM, which is attached to the phone’s motherboard and will be unable to be removed. The problem? Those who travel outside the country may be faced with hefty roaming fees, considering users will no longer be able to replace their SIM card with one from their travel destination, as many travelers do. According to Mashable, “it is possible to buy foreign eSIM access, but not for every carrier in every country.” It also could prove problematic when trying to wipe your iPhone, according to Android Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Apple introduces the Apple Watch Series 8 with a temperature sensor, crash detection and more
The temperature sensor is a timely arrival given the overturning of Roe v. Wade and increased concerns over period app tracking privacy. With the device’s new temperature-sensing capabilities, women can track their ovulation as a retrospective estimate, Apple says. This feature takes advantage of the Series 8’s two-sensor design. The watch includes one temperature sensor on the back crystal near your skin and another just under the display. This design is meant to minimize bias from the outside environment, the company noted.
CNET
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Start at $799 Featuring Camera Updates, New Action Mode
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced its new iPhone 14 series at its "Far Out" launch event Wednesday, and the lineup comes with updated cameras along with a bigger Plus model. The launch arrived alongside several other Apple product refreshes, including a new Apple Watch Series 8 and a new version of the AirPods Pro.
Complex
Apple Unveils New iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at ‘Far Out’ Event
For diehard Apple enthusiasts, there is perhaps no better feeling than waking up on the morning of another unveilings-filled Cupertino livestream. Wednesday, the Tim Cook-led company gave fans the latest entry in its extended canon of appropriately hyped events, this time under the banner of “Far Out.”. “At Apple...
Apple iPhone 14: Best pre-order deals on the pro, max and plus handsets in the UK
It’s smartphone season, and Apple has just unveiled the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max to its lineup at the company’s Far Out Apple event, and pre-orders for all four iPhones have just gone live.The handsets will officially ship on 16 September for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, and 7 October for the iPhone 14 plus, but you can pre-order them now. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus look to be fairly iterative updates, with the main upgrades in design, specs and camera being reserved for the iPhone 14 pro series. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 14 preorders
In classic fashion, the Apple Store is down as Apple prepares the store for the rush of iPhone 14 sales. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will all be available to order starting at 5 AM PT. AirPods Pro 2 will also be available to order at that time.
Apple ordered to stop selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil
Editor's take: Perhaps having the option to buy phones with or without a wall charger included would be a good compromise. Some consumers might prefer a bundled first-party charger that supports the phone's maximum charging speed, as most brands opt for proprietary fast charging technologies over USB-PD. Other people might feel they have enough chargers filling their drawers and could opt to save a few bucks by buying one without a charger, helping the environment in the process.
Rumours abound over Apple’s ‘far out’ iPhone 14 launch
The invitation to Apple’s latest iPhone launch event on Wednesday, at which the company is expected to reveal new versions of the iPhone and Apple Watch, shows a starfield in the shape of the company’s logo, with the caption “Far out”. The company’s event invitations frequently...
Phone Arena
Apple releases ad for the Crash Detection feature on iPhone 14 Pro and new Apple Watch models
You have to hand it to Apple for taking something that everyone was freaking out about ("how could Apple replace the notch with this ugly sideways i," people were saying when the renders hit the fan) and replace it with something undeniably cool, the Dynamic Island. Just days before the keynote, we learned that instead of a sideways i, a lozenge-shaped cutout, blacked out from end-to-end, would replace the notch on top of the displays on the iPhone 14 Pro models.
CNET
New Apple Watch Ultra Adds Longer Battery, Outdoor Apps, Diving Tools
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch has seen evolutions since it debuted in 2015, but the Apple Watch Ultra, announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple's Far Out product event may be the biggest change of all. The $799 and up watch arrives September 23, a week after the Watch Series 8.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro tidbits: Bluetooth 5.3 support, 4K Cinematic Mode, Emergency SOS Satellite cost
Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 14 Pro series. With the A16 Bionic chip and the new Dynamic Island replacing the notch, there’s a lot Apple didn’t tell you about these phones during the event. Here are the best tidbits about this iPhone. One of the most interesting...
Apple to reveal its iPhone 14 on Wednesday—here’s what you can expect, including potential farewells to the ‘notch’ and the iPhone Mini
There is still no sign of revolutionary new consumer tech products like an Apple car or even a VR headset on the horizon.
Apple Store hit by problems as iPhone 14 and 14 Pro go on sale
The Apple Store has been hit by problems amid the release of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.The new phones were revealed on Wednesday and opened for pre-orders today. The first phones will arrive on Friday.Apple encouraged users to pre-order those devices through its online store as well as its app. But as pre-orders opened on Friday, users were hit by a flurry of technical problems.Customers complained they were unable to load pages or add the new phones to their baskets. Others saw error pages.Those affected were advised to keep refreshing the pages, or to shut the app...
Apple unveils new iPhone 14 with satellite-based emergency SOS
Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14, with safety features including crash detection and satellite-based emergency SOS, in addition to the company's new AirPods Pro and Apple Watches during its launch event Wednesday.
itechpost.com
Apple Watch Ultra Has Been Announced: Price, Features, and More
Apple just unveiled its broader, more rugged, and longer-lasting athlete-friendly Apple Watch Ultra, following several forecasts made last year. Here's What You Should Know About Apple's Watch Ultra. After repeated predictions last year, Apple has just recently released its larger, more durable, and longer-lasting Apple Watch Ultra, which is very...
Comments / 0