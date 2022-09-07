UFC 279 live stream results and main card PPV play-by-play updates: It’s time to redirect our attention to the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, and assuming you didn’t just wake up from a coma, you know the past 24 hours have been nothing short of chaotic. UFC 279’s five-round main event now features original headliner, Nate Diaz, taking on fellow Welterweight striker, Tony Ferguson, following a disastrous day on the scale for Khamzat Chimaev, spurred by a weight-related medical issue. “Borz” moves down to the five-round co-headliner opposite Kevin Holland, sending “Trailblazer’s” original opponent, Daniel Rodriguez, into battle against Li Jingliang, who was supposed to be fighting Ferguson. Get all the gory details from that last-minute switcheroo right here.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO