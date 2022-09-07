ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

bridgemi.com

Term limits proposal: What Proposal 1 means for Michigan

LANSING — Michigan voters will decide how long state lawmakers should stay in office and what financial information they should disclose when they consider Proposal 1 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Voting “yes” would apply a flat 12-year term limit to lawmakers’ tenure and strengthen financial disclosure...
bridgemi.com

Abortion ballot measure: What Proposal 3 would do in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan voters will decide the future of legal access to abortion in the state when they decide Proposal 3 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. A "yes" vote would write a broad new right to "reproductive freedom" into the Michigan Constitution, invaliding a 1931 abortion ban and potentially other existing regulations.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan high court sends voting rights proposal to November ballot

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court says a ballot proposal to expand voting rights and voting access in the state should be on the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote last Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. The result was appealed, sending the matter to the state’s high court.
WLNS

Democratic hopeful Hillary Scholten on abortion, redistricting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The race for the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District is heating up. Republican congressman Peter Meijer lost his spot in the August primary election. Voters instead nominated John Gibbs. Though Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Grand Rapids, has been reliably red for years, the newly drawn map is giving Democrats […]
wgvunews.org

Epic-MRA poll results: Michigan gun control

Lansing-based EPIC-MRA recently conducted a statewide poll surveying 600 registered Michigan voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. The topic; gun safety laws and curbing gun violence. Two-thirds of respondents supported stricter gun safety laws. The survey identified 13 gun safety proposals with a majority of Democrats, Republicans, Independents, gun owners, CPL license holders and NRA members supported eight of the 13 measures.
Detroit News

Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case

Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
Fox17

Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan. The letter voices the governor’s endorsement of Holtec International’s grant application filed with the Civil Nuclear Credit initiative, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
bridgemi.com

Gretchen Whitmer: Federal grant could keep open Palisades nuclear plant

Owners of the Palisades nuclear power plant are seeking a federal grant to keep the facility operational, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday. The Palisades plant on Lake Michigan’s shoreline near South Haven closed on May 20, 11 days before a planned May 31 shutdown. The plant’s former owner, Entergy, transferred the plant to Holtec International for decommissioning.
