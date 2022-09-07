Read full article on original website
What’s in Michigan’s abortion amendment? The 3 proposals on your ballot, explained
In a post-Roe v. Wade America, abortion rights are now up to individual states. And in Michigan, voters will decide whether to enshrine those rights into the state constitution. Reproductive Freedom for All, on the ballot as Proposal 3, would guarantee reproductive rights for generations to come. But the right...
Two ballot initiatives officially placed on the November ballot
Voters will have their say on both the Promote the Vote and Reproductive Freedom for All initiatives after the state Supreme Court ordered the Board of State Canvassers to certify their petitions.
Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board on Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so. The court sided Thursday with...
Term limits proposal: What Proposal 1 means for Michigan
LANSING — Michigan voters will decide how long state lawmakers should stay in office and what financial information they should disclose when they consider Proposal 1 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Voting “yes” would apply a flat 12-year term limit to lawmakers’ tenure and strengthen financial disclosure...
Abortion ballot measure: What Proposal 3 would do in Michigan
LANSING — Michigan voters will decide the future of legal access to abortion in the state when they decide Proposal 3 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. A "yes" vote would write a broad new right to "reproductive freedom" into the Michigan Constitution, invaliding a 1931 abortion ban and potentially other existing regulations.
Michigan high court sends voting rights proposal to November ballot
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court says a ballot proposal to expand voting rights and voting access in the state should be on the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote last Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. The result was appealed, sending the matter to the state’s high court.
Democratic hopeful Hillary Scholten on abortion, redistricting
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The race for the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District is heating up. Republican congressman Peter Meijer lost his spot in the August primary election. Voters instead nominated John Gibbs. Though Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Grand Rapids, has been reliably red for years, the newly drawn map is giving Democrats […]
Epic-MRA poll results: Michigan gun control
Lansing-based EPIC-MRA recently conducted a statewide poll surveying 600 registered Michigan voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. The topic; gun safety laws and curbing gun violence. Two-thirds of respondents supported stricter gun safety laws. The survey identified 13 gun safety proposals with a majority of Democrats, Republicans, Independents, gun owners, CPL license holders and NRA members supported eight of the 13 measures.
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, expanding early voting
Most Michigan voters support increasing the time frame for in-person voting and preparing absentee ballots before Election Day, but don’t completely support offering income tax credits to private school donors, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. In a survey conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, Michigan voters...
Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case
Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan. The letter voices the governor’s endorsement of Holtec International’s grant application filed with the Civil Nuclear Credit initiative, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
Poll: Majority of Michigan voters support stricter gun laws
The majority of Michigan voters support enacting stronger gun control laws, a new poll found.
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.” There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Northern Michigan city councilor found on Oath Keepers member list
A city council member in rural northern Michigan is the only elected official among hundreds of Michiganders found to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that played a central role in last year’s U.S. Capitol attack. But Roger Marsh, who was elected to the Onaway...
Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session
The evening before Michigan's state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers -- warning them about "bad stuff happening" during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
Michigan marijuana businesses to pay $100,000-plus in fines. Here’s why
The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) began publishing monthly disciplinary action reports related to fines and suspensions issued against Michigan’s marijuana businesses for violating agency rules. The first publicized report for August included fines to eight businesses equaling up to $116,000 for failure to submit the proper financial reports by...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
Gretchen Whitmer: Federal grant could keep open Palisades nuclear plant
Owners of the Palisades nuclear power plant are seeking a federal grant to keep the facility operational, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday. The Palisades plant on Lake Michigan’s shoreline near South Haven closed on May 20, 11 days before a planned May 31 shutdown. The plant’s former owner, Entergy, transferred the plant to Holtec International for decommissioning.
