If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Pittsburgh Steelers Honoring Dwayne Haskins With No. 3 Helmet Stickers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to honor Dwayne Haskins following his sudden death ... by wearing #3 stickers on their helmets for this entire season. The org. announced the planned tribute on Friday ... showing the nod to the late quarterback will be placed on the bottom left of their iconic helmets starting this week.
Injuries Troubling Steelers Receiving Corps
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into week one with some uncertainty in the receiving corps. They have three wide receivers listed at WR1, one of them being Diontae Johnson, who is battling an injury. Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III is also on the injury report and isn’t expected to be back in the near future. How will these injuries effect the week one matchup?
Analyst: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's remarkable streak will continue
Many pundits believe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's 16-year streak of never having a losing season in Pittsburgh is over. NFL.com columnist and CBS Sports host Adam Schein isn't one of them. “I don't know if this team will hit the postseason, but I do know one thing: Tomlin's non-losing streak...
Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals rivalry has been more intense in recent years. Two of the top dogs in the AFC North seemingly battle each year for a shot at the crown, with Cincy taking over last season. The rivalry isn't dead, though - by no means. It's felt...
Terry Bradshaw Reveals Who He Would Have Picked As Steelers Starting Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw appeared on FS1's The Herd to preview Week 1 of the NFL season. During Bradshaw's time on The Herd, he shared his honest thoughts on the Steelers' quarterback situation. Mitch Trubisky was recently named the team's starter. "I understand what Mike's doing. They signed Trubisky...
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Season Opener Against Steelers
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. They're hoping to win their fourth-straight game over their division rival. Cincinnati is favored in the matchup, but will they deliver in front of what's expected to be a record-setting crowd?. Here...
AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)
Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game
This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season. But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip to see the Big Orange play in their first Top-25 matchup in a little under two years. The game ...
