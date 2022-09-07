England star Keira Walsh agrees to world record Barcelona transfer and becomes second Lionesses Euros winner at Nou Camp

KEIRA WALSH has become the world’s most expensive female footballer following a sensational £400,000 Barcelona move.

The ex-Manchester City ace joined the LaLiga Women’s champions after signing a three-year contract.

Barcelona paid a record-breaking fee of more than £400,000 to get Keira Walsh Credit: Getty

The midfield star is the second Manchester City player to join Spain's champions Credit: Getty

The switch sees Walsh, 25, become the eighth senior player to leave City this summer.

The move comes two years after Chelsea broke the women’s transfer record with a swoop for Pernille Harder for a reported fee of more than £250,000

It will see Lionesses ace Walsh - who grew up admiring the talents of former Spain and Manchester City hero David Silva - become the second English top-flight ace to sign for the Catalan giants.

She joins England team-mate Lucy Bronze at the club who have won a record seven Spanish top-flight titles.

It comes after City reportedly rejected multiple offers for Walsh, who was among England’s standout performers during the Euros.

Rochdale-born Walsh won a player of the match award for her display in the Lionesses' 2-1 defeat of Germany in the final

Her move to Barca comes at a crucial time for the Catalan club.

Their captain and midfield superstar Alexia Putellas is currently out of action following an ACL injury sustained shortly before the Euros in July.

Walsh, who began her playing career at Blackburn in 2008 before joining Man City in 2014, has been described as having “the best football brain” by former Citizens gaffer Nick Cushing.

City have been hit by a raft of departures and England veterans Ellen White, Jill Scott and Karen Bardsley all decided to call time on their playing careers this summer.

Other big-name players who have left include Bronze, Georgia Stanway, Canada forward Janine Beckie, and Scotland playmaker Caroline Weir.

And Weir returned to haunt her old club netting the goal that saw Real Madrid knock them out of the Champions League qualifying round for a second successive season.

The exodus has left some fans concerned about the club's league title and top three chances.

Telegraph Sport reports City are thought to be working on signing new players ahead of the WSL transfer deadline of 5pm on Thursday for domestic acquisitions.

Walsh impressed with her international performances this summer helping England to win the Women's Euros Credit: PA

The window for overseas signings closes at midnight on Thursday.

Walsh’s move will see her become the third WSL star this summer to swap England’s top-flight for Spain's with Weir moving to Barca’s rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan side will face Granadilla Tenerife in their league season-opening game on September 17.