Roseville man gets 25 years to life in prison for killing wife at home, Placer DA says

A Placer County judge sentenced a Roseville man to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife in 2018, when he told authorities he had found her dead in his home.

A jury on May 9 found David Tefera, 58, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 45-year-old Tsegereda Tefera. Placer Superior Court Judge David Penney sentenced Tefera on Friday, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday in a news release.

On Jan. 19, 2018, the Roseville Police Department responded to Tefera’s home in the 2200 block of Wighill Circle after he called authorities to report he had found his wife dead. Some suspicious circumstances found at the home led officers to call for detectives to investigate the woman’s death.

The detectives arrested Tefera about a month later. Prosecutors said the evidence police found at the scene, along with the Placer County Coroner’s office determining her death was a homicide, led to Tefera’s arrest.