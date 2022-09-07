Read full article on original website
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary DelightTravel MavenMorris County, NJ
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Fall Arts Preview: Jazz, World, Pop and Folk Music
Princeton Sound Kitchen, Princeton Public Library, Small World Coffee, Labyrinth Books, and the Princeton Record Exchange jointly sponsor Unruly Sounds in its first post-pandemic gathering. Showcasing the talents of several local favorites in addition to the rising talents in the Princeton University graduate composition program, the festival promises to keep to its tradition of highlighting fresh sounds and new compositions.
Fall Arts Preview: Visual Arts
The fall visual art season arrives with a combination of continuing and new exhibitions that range from large exhibitions of new art by state and regional artists, a look at the contributions of Black artists in the region, and the art of tattooing. Here’s a look of just some of...
Mercer Artists 'Reemerge' at New Jersey State Museum
The current New Jersey Arts Annual at the New Jersey State Museum took on the big task of presenting 127 works by 95 artists recognized by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts by framing the exhibition with the idea of “Reemergence.”. The title is both a nod...
What's Up This Weekend: 33+ Art Exhibits, Festivals, Markets and More
September is in full swing! Head into Downtown Doylestown to enjoy the annual Arts Festival, see an exciting show at Parx Casino, or catch a movie under the stars at Peddler’s Village. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date...
Passage Theater’s Brishen Miller Gets Down to Business
Passage Theater Managing Director Brishen Miller stops at the door of the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton, where the Trenton nonprofit company starts its new season with the October premier of “Blues in My Soul: The Legend and Legacy of Lonnie Johnson." But the sound of a theater buzz...
The Central Jersey Beer Festival Kicks Off This October
This event is perfect if you’re from central jersey and like to have a drink or two from time to time. The 2022 Central Jersey Beer Fest is back and it’s kicking off this October in West Windsor Township. Mercer County Park always hosts some of the best...
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service
Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
Beloved South Jersey restaurateur dies suddenly
Glenn Keen owned and operated Cucina Carini with his wife Paula since 1995. If you went in for a nice dinner in their cozy Italian restaurant or just stopped at the counter for one of their take-out pizzas, the first person you usually saw was Glenn. I've known Glenn for...
Starting September 7, 2022
Heritage (noun) /ˈher·ə·t̬ɪdʒ/: features belonging to the culture of a particular society, such as traditions, languages, or buildings, which come from the past and are still important - Cambridge Dictionary. You guessed it, Wanderers, we have ourselves a “Heritage” theme this week! Some...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
Princeton University announces students whose families make $100K or less to receive full rides
NEW JERSEY — Princeton University announced Thursday that students whose families make $100,000 or less will get free full rides starting next year. According to the Washington Post, for the past six years, Princeton has given full rides for undergraduate students whose families make under $65,000 a year, but has now extended it to most families making $100,000 or less. The full rides would include tuition for undergraduate students, room and board through financial aid.
Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
To Celebrate Ivyland’s 150th Birthday, Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Will Take the Stage and Rock Out
The Assistant Chief of the Ivyland Fire Department’s Station 62 will take the stage to rock out for the area’s 150th birthday. When he isn’t fighting fires, James Cantore can be found singing and playing guitar for Friday Night Phoenix, a tri-state area classic rock band. On Sept. 10, his group will take the stage for a free benefit concert in the small Victorian borough of Ivyland. The concert will held to raise funds for the area’s birthday celebration.
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Parts of campus left in dark for over 30 hours
Lafayette College was without power for nearly three hours on Tuesday night after a fallen tree damaged a power line. The western half of campus – including Alpha Phi, Chi Phi, Pi Phi, Delta Upsilon, Conway House and Lavender Lane – remained without electricity until early Thursday morning, however, forcing many students to lead their lives in the dark for 31 hours.
Prepare Your Tastebuds For A Delicious New Restaurant Coming To New Jersey
Are you always trying to keep track of what's popular in the culinary world while also checking out all of the latest spots opening around the Garden State?. I feel like New Jersey is experiencing an explosion of new restaurants, chains, and eateries. I'm really excited about some, like the...
