15 Sunrise Terrace, Yonkers, NY 10703 - $599,999

By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. September 12, 1927: Judge Charles Boote stunned two Pennsylvania prep school teens nabbed for speeding! Seventeen-year-old Joseph Reeve and Francis Brooke, 15, were driving to Philadelphia in a new eight-cylinder car Brooke won in a raffle. They sped through Yonkers at 47 mph, but were arrested on Central Avenue by Patrolman Joseph Fahy. Reeve Laughed in court when Boote labeled their “adventure” outrageous. He lost his giggle quickly when he was sent back to jail for contempt of court. Brooke was sentenced to ten days in jail, but Boote, learning he was 15, sent him to Children’s Court. When the Judge learned the 15-year-old was driving the new car home with consent of his father, he asked, “Is your father all right? I mean is he sick mentally? Has your father ever suggested buying you an airplane?”

