ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

15 Sunrise Terrace, Yonkers, NY 10703 - $599,999

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vP2To_0hlvEuVw00
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 15 Sunrise Terrace in Yonkers is listed at $599,999.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6199330
  • Built in 1955
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • Estimated Taxes: $6,891

Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Real Estate
Yonkers, NY
Business
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. September 12, 1927: Judge Charles Boote stunned two Pennsylvania prep school teens nabbed for speeding! Seventeen-year-old Joseph Reeve and Francis Brooke, 15, were driving to Philadelphia in a new eight-cylinder car Brooke won in a raffle. They sped through Yonkers at 47 mph, but were arrested on Central Avenue by Patrolman Joseph Fahy. Reeve Laughed in court when Boote labeled their “adventure” outrageous. He lost his giggle quickly when he was sent back to jail for contempt of court. Brooke was sentenced to ten days in jail, but Boote, learning he was 15, sent him to Children’s Court. When the Judge learned the 15-year-old was driving the new car home with consent of his father, he asked, “Is your father all right? I mean is he sick mentally? Has your father ever suggested buying you an airplane?”
YONKERS, NY
therealdeal.com

New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office

A New York real estate firm snapped up a 134,000-square-foot office property in Greenwich, Connecticut. Shelbourne Global Solutions bought the Class A office property at 777 West Putnam Avenue for $48.5 million, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. LMT Investments was the seller on the deal, which works out to roughly $362 per square foot.
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Sunrise Terrace#H6199330 Built
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Bazaar Supermarket opens 1st Manhattan store

Food Bazaar Supermarket, a family-owned grocer with over 30 stores in the New York metropolitan area,opened its first Manhattan location Thursday at the One East Harlem building. Located at 201 East 125th Street, the new store brings an array of international food offerings and low prices to the East Harlem neighborhood.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
357K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy