Read full article on original website
Related
Turn Your Home into a Moneymaking Property
Money bags and a model home put on the table in the public park(shutterstock/Watchara Ritjan) Buying, owning and maintaining a house comes with a lot of fees. From property taxes to paying utility bills, the expenses combine to burn a hole in your pockets. But there’s a way to offset this expenditure by turning your home into a money-making property.
Rental Redo's Keyanna Bowen Shares How You Can Make Your Rental Feel Like Home – Exclusive
Keyanna Bowen doesn't want renters to lose hope. She told House Digest how you can turn a leased property into your own personal space.
Business Insider
Everyone is trying to buy rental real estate right now, but after 15 years as a landlord I'm selling my properties for 4 reasons
I've been a landlord for 15 years and my properties have earned me extra income, but I'm ready to sell. It's a good time for sellers, for one thing, and I'm tired of dealing with my rentals. Real estate is not "passive," and it's getting harder and harder to find...
9 Things Nobody Tells New Homeowners
Every time a faucet leaks, a light fixture is faulty or an appliance acts up, it’s on you to handle it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How To Decorate Your Bedroom If You're A Pisces
A Pisces needs a bedroom environment that can spark creativity during the day and calm the mind when it is time for bed. Here are some decor ideas.
Where You Should Place A Bathroom In Your Home, According To Feng Shui
The principle so feng shui can have many benefits to the feel of your home. Here is where to place a bathroom in your home, according to feng shui.
What Flooring Type Is Best For Your Laundry Room?
The flooring you choose for your laundry room space can be functional as well as attractive, and what's more, the application can be easy, too.
domino
69% of Homeowners Would Compromise on This for the Sake of Extra Income
Sharing isn’t just caring—it can also be profitable, at least if it involves your house. According to a recent survey from Realtor.com, 69 percent of home buyers would rent out part of their home if it had a separate entrance, kitchen, and bathroom in an effort to gain some extra income, and 32 percent have already done so.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Trends To Avoid When Renovating Your Bathroom
Trends come and go, but the changes you make to your house will stay with you for a while. Here are the fads to avoid when renovating your bathroom.
Sarah Baeumler's Tips For Giving Your Home A Much Needed Refresh
As much as we may want to, we can't always dive into a full renovation. But we can make some minor tweaks to update our space and make it feel new.
Where To Start When Decorating A New Home From Scratch
Take moving into a new home as an opportunity to decorate just how you'd like. To get started and keep the process as easy as possible, check out these tips.
5 Mistakes You Should Avoid When Adding An Island To Your Kitchen
Adding an island to your kitchen has many benefits, but there are a few mistakes to avoid during this renovation. Here's what to avoid when adding an island.
Little-Known, Rarely Used Perks of Homeowners Insurance
There's value in lesser-known policy perks. A person should never pay out of pocket for a loss before finding out if their homeowners insurance covers it. In many circumstances, homeowners insurance follows the policyholder, even when they're away from home. Homeowners insurance policies sometimes cover things you might not expect,...
Why It's More Expensive To Hire A Tiny House Contractor Than You Think
It sounds like a dream to live in a tiny home, but did you know it is costlier to build? Here's why it's more expensive to hire a tiny house contractor.
Emily Henderson Reveals How To Remodel A Kitchen Without Breaking The Bank
If you want to redesign your kitchen but save some money while doing it, Emily Henderson has some fantastic ideas to cut costs and still have a fab kitchen.
First Home Fix's Raisa Kuddus And Austin Coleman Share Renovation Tips For New Homebuyers – Exclusive
Money and indecision are huge barriers to renovation for first-time homeowners. Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman share tips to make home renovation go smoothly.
Does Crown Molding Add Value To A Home?
Crown molding is an ornamental trim that runs around the top of a room where the wall meets the ceiling. But, does it add value to your home?
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
5 Essentials You Need For Your Guest Bedroom
Whether it's overnight or for multiple days at a time, see the clever essentials you need for your guest bedroom to ensure a comfortable stay.
What You Need To Buy From Home Depot To Waterproof A Floor
Waterproofing your floors is necessary and a process you can easily do yourself. Here is what you need to buy from Home Depot for this project.
House Digest
New York, NY
63K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0