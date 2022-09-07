ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Rockstar Cheer in Greenville Co. to close indefinitely

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbThw_0hlvEedY00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Rockstar Cheer in Greenville has closed its doors indefinitely following two lawsuits filed against the brand and its owner, Scott Foster.

The first lawsuit alleged Foster “had multiple communications with Plaintiff, primarily through Snapchat, that
included messages of a sexual nature, nude pictures of himself and requests for nude pictures of
Plaintiff. Plaintiff provided nude pictures to Foster via Snapchat.”

The lawsuit continued to state the “plaintiff was persuaded into performing various sexual acts including oral and penetrative sex with Foster.”

The second lawsuit was filed against Scott Foster, his wife Kathy Foster, Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation, and others.

This lawsuit alleged coaches at Rockstar Cheer, including Scott Foster, of providing drugs and alcohol to the underage athletes and subjecting them to sexual abuse.

In the lawsuit, Scott and Kathy Foster are accused of purchasing a house, funded in part through rebates and cash they received from fees paid to Varsity by athletes, to host parties where drugs and alcohol were given to minors.

33 years later: Murder of Georgia woman remains unsolved, officials offer $8,000 reward

Rockstar Cheer released the following statement Tuesday evening:

We want to acknowledge the pain everyone is feeling during this incredibly difficult time. The information we are all receiving is dispiriting. We stand with you as you process this in whatever way you need.

Many of you have asked what will happen next to Rockstar and while so much is still uncertain, we are forced to make this incredibly difficult decision for the wellbeing of our community. Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greenville will close its doors indefinitely . Although this is painful, we believe it is the best option to help everyone begin the healing process.

While we embark on our own journeys to process what has been alleged, some may have a longer and more difficult road. We must do all we can to help them. If you find yourself or someone else struggling or in crisis, please seek help immediately. You can find resources here and here .

Over the past 15 years, our incredible athletes have worked hard to build a winning legacy. We want each of you to know that this does not detract from your talent, accomplishments, or bright futures.

We are a family built on a foundation of resiliency. Together, we will rise above this and come out stronger than ever.

Rockstar Cheer Managment
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Crash closes Hwy 417 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has closed Highway 417 Friday morning in Woodruff. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 417. No injuries have been reported according to troopers. Material from a semi-truck was spilled but it was contained. Officials […]
WOODRUFF, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Sports
Greenville County, SC
Business
State
Georgia State
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Government
County
Greenville County, SC
abccolumbia.com

Overturned trailer spills dye on I-85 in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg Tuesday afternoon, where officials said a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles. The dye was organic...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Tracking endangered loved ones to end in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A free service that helps some of the most vulnerable in the community will no longer be offered in Greenville County. Project Lifesaver is a device that allows you to track loved ones with autism, dementia, and Alzheimer’s in case they wander off. Due to funding and lack of participation, the service is ending.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate man receives 20 years for armed robbery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years Thursday for armed robbery at a convenience store. Jeffery Keyon Timothy Griffin was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest. Investigators said on November 2018, Griffin […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wjhl.com

Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC

Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Alcohol#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rockstar Cheer#Greenville Co#Plaintiff#The U S#Varsity
FOX Carolina

BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Post and Courier

Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton

Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire destroys house in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A house was destroyed after a fire in Laurens County. According to the Laurens County Fire Department, the crew responded to a house on Stewart Dairy Road at around 2:46 p.m., but no injuries were reported. Crews responding to house fire in Laurens County on...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
SENECA, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Hobbs Road near Keller Road around 9:30 p.m. Troopers said a 2008 Hyundai was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road and hit a […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Piedmont woman dies in mobile home fire – River Road

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman discovered in a house fire by firefighters. A 911 call was received around 1:20 pm Wednesday reporting a house fire at 1197 River Road in Piedmont. Upon arrival of the Fire Department they found a mobile home...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Bus carrying students involved in crash in Pickens Co.

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. Highway Patrol said a car was heading on Highway 178 when a school bus turned left onto Highway 178 from Betty Drive. The car then ran into the side of the bus and caused the road to be blocked for a couple of hours.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy