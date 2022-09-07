Read full article on original website
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
Forest Park Review
Gunshots fired at vehicle on Desplaines Avenue | Police reports Aug. 28- Sept. 5
A 32-year-old man driving on Eisenhower Expressway in the early morning hours of Sept. 3 reported to police that someone fired shots at his car. The victim, who was not injured, said that at around 5:06 a.m. he was driving east past 5th Avenue when he saw a black SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, flashing the headlights behind him.
cwbchicago.com
Woman fatally stabbed in Edgewater apartment, neighbor detained by police
Chicago police are questioning an Edgewater man in connection with the stabbing death of his neighbor on Thursday morning. A man called 911 around 10:50 a.m. and reported that he had stabbed a woman in her apartment in the 6100 block of North Winthrop, according to dispatch records. Police found the 51-year-old woman in her unit with stab wounds to her chest. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., medical examiner records show.
Video: Man attempts to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say
Surveillance video captured a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for the child, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register
MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
Near Northwest Side police district to host catalytic converter spray-painting event to deter thefts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new effort has been launched to deter thieves form stealing catalytic converters in Chicago.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, police in the Shakespeare (14th) District on the city's Near Northwest Side said the idea came from a resident tired of hearing about all the catalytic converter thefts – and after seeing some suburbs take measures into their own hands by painting the car parts as a deterrence to thieves.We spoke to one recent victim of catalytic converter theft, who hopes more programs like these gain traction throughout the city.Mateo Olvera Sandoval says he has not...
fox32chicago.com
Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday. Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.
blockclubchicago.org
Man Charged With Murder In West Loop Hit-And-Run Argued With Victim Moments Before At Nearby Nightclub, Prosecutors Say
WEST LOOP — A west suburban driver accused of killing a 22-year-old pedestrian in the West Loop Sunday intentionally drove into the man after the two had argued outside a nearby club, prosecutors said Friday. Joseph Verdone, 25, was ordered held without bond Friday. He has been charged with...
blockclubchicago.org
Fatal West Loop Hit-And-Run Was Intentional, Police Say As West Suburban Man Charged With Murder
WEST LOOP — A west suburban man faces murder charges after police said he intentionally drove into a 22-year-old pedestrian early Sunday in the West Loop and drove away. Joseph Verdone, of suburban Hillside, was arrested Tuesday. At 5 a.m. Sunday, he intentionally drove a car onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue, hitting and killing Enrique Martinez, police said.
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog
"Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."
Chicago Public Schools student fatally shot in Hyde Park: police
The teen was in some kind of “altercation” around noon with the occupants of a vehicle in the 1600 block of East 50th Place, police said. Two people exited the vehicle and fired several shots, hitting the teen, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
Police release photos of men wanted in fatal stabbing in Loop
CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to police, […]
fox32chicago.com
Downers Grove man gets 17 years in prison for spree of break-ins around DuPage County
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A Downers Grove man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for burglarizing two homes and a business in late 2019. Jay Mendoza, 40, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John Kinsella after pleading guilty to two felony counts of residential burglary and one felony count of burglary, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.
Left for Dead: Family of Hit-and-Run Victim Says Chicago Police Have Kept Them in the Dark
Nearly two years after a deadly hit-and-run crash that remains unsolved, the parents of one victim say Chicago police have kept them in the dark, leaving them with no idea how much evidence investigators have collected – until NBC 5 Investigates showed them. On the evening of Dec. 23,...
CPD: 2 elderly residents, officer hurt after driver leaves Northwest Side traffic stop
CHICAGO — Two pedestrians and one Chicago Police officer were transported to area hospitals following a collision on the Northwest Side. The crash happened just after 11:35 a.m. at Fullerton and Central. 14th district CPD commander, and Acting Deputy Chief for Area 5, Elizabeth Collazo stated just minutes before the crash, Area 5 detectives in […]
Thieves Hit Oak Brook Store, Led Police on High-Speed Chase on Tri-State Tollway: Prosecutors
Authorities in DuPage County say that a trio of thieves stole merchandise from a suburban department store before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended on the Tri-State Tollway on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say that the trio intentionally rammed an Oak Brook police vehicle near the scene of the...
Bicyclist killed in crash with Burbank police vehicle on Central Avenue
A bicyclist has died in a crash involving a Burbank police vehicle Monday morning, police said.
