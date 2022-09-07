ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Forest Park Review

Gunshots fired at vehicle on Desplaines Avenue | Police reports Aug. 28- Sept. 5

A 32-year-old man driving on Eisenhower Expressway in the early morning hours of Sept. 3 reported to police that someone fired shots at his car. The victim, who was not injured, said that at around 5:06 a.m. he was driving east past 5th Avenue when he saw a black SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, flashing the headlights behind him.
cwbchicago.com

Woman fatally stabbed in Edgewater apartment, neighbor detained by police

Chicago police are questioning an Edgewater man in connection with the stabbing death of his neighbor on Thursday morning. A man called 911 around 10:50 a.m. and reported that he had stabbed a woman in her apartment in the 6100 block of North Winthrop, according to dispatch records. Police found the 51-year-old woman in her unit with stab wounds to her chest. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., medical examiner records show.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Police Blotter#Chicago Police#Park Police#Lexus#Lg Notebook#Mercedes#Hyundai
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register

MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
MUNSTER, IN
CBS Chicago

Near Northwest Side police district to host catalytic converter spray-painting event to deter thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new effort has been launched to deter thieves form stealing catalytic converters in Chicago.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, police in the Shakespeare (14th) District on the city's Near Northwest Side said the idea came from a resident tired of hearing about all the catalytic converter thefts – and after seeing some suburbs take measures into their own hands by painting the car parts as a deterrence to thieves.We spoke to one recent victim of catalytic converter theft, who hopes more programs like these gain traction throughout the city.Mateo Olvera Sandoval says he has not...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday. Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Fatal West Loop Hit-And-Run Was Intentional, Police Say As West Suburban Man Charged With Murder

WEST LOOP — A west suburban man faces murder charges after police said he intentionally drove into a 22-year-old pedestrian early Sunday in the West Loop and drove away. Joseph Verdone, of suburban Hillside, was arrested Tuesday. At 5 a.m. Sunday, he intentionally drove a car onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue, hitting and killing Enrique Martinez, police said.
HILLSIDE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police release photos of men wanted in fatal stabbing in Loop

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to police, […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy