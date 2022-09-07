Luxury real estate demand in the Hamptons hasn’t slowed down, which makes this one-of-a-kind Water Mill property on Mecox Road even more desirable. Sprawling over 44 acres of open farm, this modern, design-forward home is surrounded by immaculate lush landscaping and mature trees with endless views of Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The home, currently under construction, is on the market for $27.5 million and, when finished, will have 11,000 square feet of living space. There are nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread over three levels with ocean views in nearly every room. The home has a floating spiral staircase...

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO