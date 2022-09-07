If you’ve managed to avoid COVID-19 so far, you may not be as lucky as you think — should you get the virus in the future. The government is handing the cost of COVID-19, from testing to treatment and time off work, back to those who would cover such costs of other illnesses: that means insurance, if you have it, complete with out-of-pocket costs. And you’ll most likely have to use your sick leave or vacation time to be off work, if you actually have vacation and sick leave.

