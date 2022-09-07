ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Minnesota

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Federal judge blocks Arizona law limiting filming of police

PHOENIX — A federal judge on Friday blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law restricting how the public and journalists can film police, agreeing with the American Civil Liberties Union and multiple media organizations who argued it violated the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi issued a...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Florida’s Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care likely violates Affordable Care Act, Health Department says

Story at a glance A new Florida rule that prohibits transgender people from using Medicaid to help pay for gender-affirming health care likely violates Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told Changing America. Under Section 1557, health programs that receive federal funds are…
FLORIDA STATE
Healthline

Judge Rules Obamacare Can’t Require Coverage for HIV Prevention Drug PrEP

A Texas federal judge has ruled that requiring employers to provide coverage for HIV prevention drugs (PrEP) is unconstitutional. The basis for the ruling was the plaintiff’s claim that it would violate his religious beliefs. Experts are worried that it could make it harder for people to obtain needed...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Washington LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Ban Upheld by Ninth Circuit

Washington’s law is nearly identical to one previously upheld. 11th Circuit decision striking ban rested on different ground. A Washington law that prohibits state-licensed medical professionals from practicing conversion therapy on LGBTQ patients under 18-years old is valid, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. States don’t “lose the power to...
WASHINGTON STATE
drugstorenews.com

Majority of retail pharmacists fear losing Medicare-eligible patients

A majority of retail pharmacists fear losing their high-value, Medicare-eligible patients when those patients choose a Medicare plan that is out of the pharmacy’s network, according to a new survey conducted by EnlivenHealth, the retail pharmacy solutions division of Omnicell. Underscoring the significance of these findings for the retail...
RETAIL
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious Freedom (3)

A federal judge in Texas ruled that the Affordable Care Act’s mandate for free coverage of groundbreaking HIV prevention drugs made by. “substantially burdens” the religious freedom of a Christian-owned company. US District Judge. Reed O’Connor. in Fort Worth on Wednesday granted summary judgment to. Braidwood Management...
TEXAS STATE
Tu Salud

Patient Groups Sue U.S. Health Department Over Co-Pay Rules

Three patient advocacy groups representing people with HIV, hepatitis and diabetes filed a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that allows health insurers not to count co-pay assistance when tabulating a patient’s out-of-pocket payments. Under the current Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) rule, which went into effect under...
LAW
AOL Corp

Oklahoma and its affinity for the death penalty

Oklahoma last week began what many are viewing as a state-sanctioned onslaught on its incarcerated population — executing its first death row inmate out of an unprecedented 25 inmates scheduled to be put to death in a total of 29 months. The latest execution, of James Coddington, a white...
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina Supreme Court ruling could increase liability for nurses

(The Center Square) — North Carolina nurses face increased liability for how they treat patients after the state Supreme Court overturned a 90-year-old precedent that shielded those working under a doctor's supervision. The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 on Aug. 19 to strike down precedent set in the...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A three-judge panel has dismissed a challenge to Washington State's ban on so-called conversion therapy, ruling state legislators who passed the law were right to prevent licensed healthcare providers from performing the controversial practice on minors. The 66-page ruling on Tuesday comes in a challenge brought...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deseret News

Government no longer paying cost of COVID tests, treatment, leave

If you’ve managed to avoid COVID-19 so far, you may not be as lucky as you think — should you get the virus in the future. The government is handing the cost of COVID-19, from testing to treatment and time off work, back to those who would cover such costs of other illnesses: that means insurance, if you have it, complete with out-of-pocket costs. And you’ll most likely have to use your sick leave or vacation time to be off work, if you actually have vacation and sick leave.
U.S. POLITICS

