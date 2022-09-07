Read full article on original website
Kenneth Noisewater
2d ago
The female was fired from her last department because the city said she was inept. She claims it was racial and it suing them for $10M. Sounds like boy mayor has his chief!!!
Reply(1)
2
Minneapolis narrows contenders for next police chief to 3 outsiders
The city of Minneapolis has narrowed its field of potential police chiefs to three — all of them from out of state. Mayor Jacob Frey announced the finalists Wednesday. The police chief contenders include Elvin Carren, a former Detroit cop and chief of police in Southfield, Michigan; Charlottesville, Virginia police chief RaShall Brackney; and Brian O'Hara, a deputy mayor in Newark, New Jersey who oversees police and public safety.
Charges filed against Minneapolis man detail triple killing in St. Paul
Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Wednesday filed charges against the Minneapolis man accused in the quintuple shooting that left three people dead last week in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul. Antonio D. Wright, 41, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of...
Minneapolis city council approves Kristyn Anderson to serve as next city attorney
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristyn Anderson will serve as Minneapolis city attorney after the city council approved her nomination from Mayor Jacob Frey, city officials announced Thursday morning.Anderson has 22 years of legal practice in government. She served as Minnesota Management Budget's general counsel, enterprise employment law counsel and state ethics officer. "I want nothing more than to give back to this city that has given me so much. I want to help city leaders enact change to improve the lives of the people of Minneapolis," Anderson said in a press release.Before the MMB, Anderson worked at the Minnesota Attorney General's Office in the Civil Litigation Division.Anderson officially starts working as city attorney on Sept. 26.
Woman who killed former mayor on highway will serve 244 days in jail
STILLWATER, Minnesota — A photo montage brought tears to the eyes of the friends and family of Randy Kopesky, who filled a Washington County courtroom to share the impact the death of the former Lakeland Shores mayor, avid fisherman and family man had on them. "He had just recently...
Career arsonist, ‘Backdraft Al,’ dies from overdose
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Alan Theodore Enger, a notorious arsonist who terrorized Twin Cities’ neighborhoods over four decades, died two months ago from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamines. He was 57. Known to arson investigators as ‘Backdraft Al,’ there were no published obituaries noting his passing and...
514 Minnesotans, including 6 cops, on Oath Keepers membership list
This from KMSP-TV, “The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.”
Two shot dead as gunfire erupts overnight in Minneapolis
Another violent night in Minneapolis results in two dead, one of them 16 years old, with several wounded, and there was also a shooting in Saint Paul
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
How the police are defunding Minneapolis
Two years since George Floyd was murdered, the MPD is a fiscal disaster. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some of the $193 million...
Police: Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of 3 in St. Paul
St. Paul Police say they've arrested a suspect in this weekend's triple fatal shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. The department says officers and FBI agents took a 41-year-old Minneapolis man into custody Wednesday in Chicago. Ramsey County prosecutors have yet to file charges. Two other people were wounded in the...
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Arrests Black People For Marijuana At Much Higher Rates Than White People, State Data Shows
“It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates.”. Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
New Little Free Library in St. Paul aims to confront racism with books about diverse communities
ST PAUL, Minn. — In February of 2021, the skyways of downtown Minneapolis were mostly empty on a cold weekday morning when 70-year-old Bruce Goodman was walking through them to get to a medical appointment. Empty because the winter of 2021 was still a time when downtown skyways were...
fox9.com
RAW: Fatal shooting outside Minneapolis bar captured on video
A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon in Minneapolis during the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, left one person dead and two injured. Surveillance video captured the shooting, on which you can hear nearly 20 gunshots. Here's a breakdown of what happens in the video: - 0:00 - A white vehicle drives by the bar. - 0:25 - Gunshots ring out - 0:29 - People start fleeing - 0:30 - Gray vehicle speeds off - 0:32 - More gunshots are fired - 0:36 - More gunshots are fired - 0:40 - Gunshots still being fired - 1:05 - Truck that's been parked near the bar drives forward - 1:11 - Surveillance video gets a bit choppy, and remains choppy for the duration of the video - 1:15 - White truck drives by - 2:22 - Law enforcement lights are visible in the frame - 4:10 - Vehicles continue to leave the nearby parking lot - 5:45 - Crowds gather outside the bar, numerous vehicles on the street - 7:39 - What looks like crime scene tap is being put up outside the bar and across the street.
Black woman adds wellness center to the $1.1M building she bought to enrich her community
“The goal at ZaRah is to build a neighborhood oasis in health and wellness,” said Minnesota activist Kenya McKnight-Ahad. Kenya McKnight-Ahad is the founder of the Black Women’s Wealth Alliance, a Minneapolis group that aims to foster Black girl magic and build generational wealth. Since 2014, the organization has “served over 4,000 Black women, provided over $1,300,000 in small capacity grants and facilitated $780,000 in lending,” per the official BWWA website.
One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.
willmarradio.com
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
"These are our babies. I'm tired of funerals": 9 shot within 5 hours, 2 fatally
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a violent night in Minneapolis, where nine people were shot within five hours of each other. Two of the victims died.Two of the shootings happened on the north side and the last shooting happened outside a bar on Washington Avenue.A shotspotter and 911 calls alerted police to the first shooting, which happened just after 8:00 Thursday night. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, lying in a parking lot near Knox and Plymouth Avenues. The teenager was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries."This is a tragic loss of a 16-year-old young...
2 pregnant women, 2 men shot in Minneapolis Saturday night
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say four people, including two pregnant women, were injured by gunfire Saturday night outside of a bar. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, four people were shot Saturday just before midnight after automatic gunfire was initially reported on the 2100 block of 4th Street North.
Violent night in Minneapolis: 2 dead, 7 wounded in shootings
A bloody night in Minneapolis as gunfire in three separate incidents left two people dead, including a 16-year-old boy, and seven others injured. The first incident happened just after 8:15 p.m., with the 16-year-old boy found lying in a parking lot in the area of Knox and Plymouth avenues. The boy was in critical condition from gunshot wounds and died after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul police identify victims in Payne-Phalen triple homicide
On Monday, police were still looking into the circumstances behind the shooting deaths of three St. Paul people and the injuries of two more over the weekend in the city’s Payne-Phalen area. According to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office, Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding,...
Apple River stabbing suspect pleads not guilty
HUDSON, Wis. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teen and injuring four others on the Apple River pleaded not guilty to all counts during his Thursday appearance in St. Croix County District Court. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted...
