Wait … Could Bangor Soon Be Home to FOUR Starbucks Locations?
It's been a pretty big few months for Starbucks in the Bangor area. Earlier this summer, the location at Bangor Mall Blvd. closed for a couple of months to undergo a major renovation, reopening in August. Then news broke this week that the City of Bangor Planning Board had approved...
Coffee News: Another Starbucks Planned For Bangor
People looking for a perky pick-me-up of the Starbucks persuasion may soon have another place to grab their Grande Mocha Frappuccinos. Unanimously approved by Bangor's Planning Board at a meeting earlier this week, Michigan-based retail, development, and leasing company AlrigUSA, revealed plans to put a cafe, a gym, and a medical clinic in an area of Broadway that hasn't been used in years.
The Thomas Hill Standpipe Fall Tour Is Coming October 5th
This is a must for anyone who has a Bangor area bucket list!. In July, the Bangor Water District hosted their summer tour of the iconic Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor. Everyone was more than ready to return. Hundreds of people turned out to get a glimpse of one the coolest visuals in town.
ROAD TRIP: The Maine Cheese Festival Is Sunday In Pittsfield
If the kickoff of the NFL season isn’t for you, we found an event that is guaranteed to be a "gouda" time on a Sunday Funday. This Sunday, September 11th, from 11am-6pm, The Maine Cheese Guild presents The 6th Annual 2022 Maine Cheese Festival, at Manson Park in Pittsfield, along the Sebasticook River.
Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to Go Cashless Beginning this Week
Starting this week, a Bangor venue will go cashless. The Cross Insurance Center is the latest venue to go cashless. Announced on Wednesday, the venue says it will go cashless as of Friday, September 9. Payments at the venue will have to be made by debit or credit card. Apple Pay and Android Pay will also be accepted.
Car Meet – Bangor Mall Parking Lot Behind Chick-fil-A Tonight
It is just something guys like to do. And tonight the weather will be perfect to do it. Park the car. Open the doors, and the hood, and stand around talking about everything cars. Then walk to the next car, and do the same thing. Smiles. Laughter. Maybe even some...
Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden
Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
Terrific, Tremendous Tonnage, Touch A Truck Weekend in Orland
The weather should be perfect for a Touch A Truck event happening this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday in Orland, at Balsam Cove Campground, 286 Back Ridge Road. The times are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. And the admission is free. The event is hosted by the group...
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
What Will Jason Aldean Play At His Show In Bangor?
Jason Aldean is returning to Bangor Saturday night. What does his set look like? We have a good idea. Spoiler alert, we have an idea of what Jason Aldean will play when he brings his Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour to Bangor. We know some of the excitement of a concert is wondering what he'll play next. Don't read further if you want his performance to be a total surprise.
Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season
It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
Belfast’s Most Famous Lobster, Passy Pete, is Predicts An Early Winter
Predicting the weather is important business. You can hunt down just about any source for predicting the weather. In Maine, we choose all sorts of different methods. In other places, they have their own methods too. For instance, almost everybody has heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the world famous groundhog that everyone looks forward to hearing from in the late winter.
Bangor City Hall’s Front Steps Are Finally Open Once Again
It's been a minute since folks visiting or working at City Hall in Bangor have been able to use the front steps to get in and out of the building. According to John Theriault, City of Bangor Engineer, the project has been going on for 3 years, and experienced some hiccups along the way, that prevented it from being finished on time.
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
Maine Savings Amphitheater Shares Video Of Fans Enjoying ‘Epic Weekend’ Shows
It was the most epic Labor Day Weekend on the Bangor Waterfront, ever!. Three incredible shows in three straight days, from two huge artists. For one weekend, the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor was the epicenter of the music world. Friday night, country superstar Luke Combs, played to a sold-out...
More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA
A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
Join Bangor JROTC At 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sunday AM
A remembrance ceremony to commemorate the 21st Anniversary of the events of September 11th will take place this coming Sunday morning in Bangor. According to a press release sent out by the Bangor School Department, The Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will be hosting the memorial, which will feature some guest speakers, a 21-gun salute and taps, and the laying of a wreath at the flag pole on the Bangor Waterfront.
Huge Drug Bust In Cambridge Lands 4 In Jail, Removes $225K Of Fentanyl Off Streets
A month's worth of hard work and a traffic stop landed 4 people in jail and cleared the streets of Maine of $225-thousand dollars worth of Fentanyl. Members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency along with the Maine State Police, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations have been working together to track down how a significant amount of the drug had made its way into the state and was being distributed throughout Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties.
Luke Combs Gives Two Young Fans $140 Out of His Wallet to Pay Back Their Ticket Money [Watch]
Luke Combs is known for giving back to his devoted fanbase, but this time, he did it in cash. The singer reached into his wallet during a Friday night (Sept. 2) show in Bangor, Maine, when he learned that two young fans had worked hard and saved up to buy tickets to his show with their own money.
$500 Reward for Tip that Leads to Missing Maine Man Graham Lacher
Graham Lacher's family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the man who has been missing from Bangor for 3 months. A Silver Alert was issued for Lacher in early June when he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. There have been multiple searches in the Bangor Mall area, since that time, but the only sign of the 37-year-old, so far, has been the discovery of his orange knit hat. That was found by a volunteer searcher inside the treeline off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor, located just off Stillwater Avenue. What's not known is whether he lost it or left it there intentionally.
