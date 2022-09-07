ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ocala man, 25, accused of killing toddler

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a toddler, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Ray Thompson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said that...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student

Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Firefighters respond to fire at Lakeland restaurant

LAKELAND, Fla. — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Lakeland restaurant spread to the roof Wednesday afternoon causing a partial evacuation. At around 3 p.m., Lakeland Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille in downtown Lakeland on N. Kentucky Avenue, the fire department says.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
PLANT CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body in St. Pete alley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is behind bars for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Cree Worley, a 30-year-old woman from Pinellas Park, is charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Worley mutilated Olmstead's body on Aug. 18 by lighting her on fire using a "flammable substance."
PINELLAS PARK, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

