Fight between Spring Hill Subway customers ends with man in critical condition, deputies say
A brawl that started at a Subway in Spring Hill Thursday ended with a man in critical condition and another behind bars, authorities said.
2nd woman arrested after body found burned ‘beyond recognition’ in St. Pete, police say
A second woman was arrested after a woman's body was found burned "beyond recognition" in a St. Petersburg dumpster last month, according to an affidavit.
Tampa woman killed by pickup truck while walking in middle of Nebraska Avenue
A Tampa woman died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking down Nebraska Ave. on Thursday.
Attempted Suicide Closed Memorial Causeway In Clearwater Overnight
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Both directions of Memorial Causeway were shut down just after 9 pm on Thursday because of an armed suicidal person near the main bridge, according to police. Crisis negotiators, members of the Clearwater Police Department’s mental health unit, and other officers
Worker arrested after recording 2 people, including child, in Pinellas County airport bathroom, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he recorded two people, including a child, in a bathroom at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport.
Driver found dead after crashing into house in Hernando County
A driver was found dead after crashing their car into a home in North Weeki Wachee on Wednesday.
Former Largo police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Wyoming
A former Largo police officer died in a motorcycle crash, the Largo Police Department said.
Ocala man, 25, accused of killing toddler
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a toddler, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Ray Thompson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said that...
New Port Richey Police find 3 people living in stolen U-Haul van with 35 cats, 2 dogs
A man was arrested in Pasco County on Monday after deputies found he was driving a stolen U-Haul rental van carrying 35 cats.
Pasco County prepares sandbags for heavy rain
The wet season is bringing heavier rain to Pasco County, meaning more flooding on local roads. That recent rain and the upcoming forecast sent Billy Kay to stuff his own sand bags.
Hernando County student lied about substitute touching girls, deputies say
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it has issued a citation against a student for making a false report against a substitute teacher.
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Citrus County Chronicle
School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student
Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
Tampa brothers busted for street racing each other, deputies say
Two Tampa teens were busted for racing at highway speeds down a street in Pinellas County, according to authorities.
WATCH: Motorcyclist takes troopers on high-speed chase in Florida
A motorcyclist took troopers on a high-speed chase in Florida over the Labor Day weekend.
Orlando teen dies in I-4 crash after driver falls asleep
An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Firefighters respond to fire at Lakeland restaurant
LAKELAND, Fla. — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Lakeland restaurant spread to the roof Wednesday afternoon causing a partial evacuation. At around 3 p.m., Lakeland Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille in downtown Lakeland on N. Kentucky Avenue, the fire department says.
Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is behind bars for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Cree Worley, a 30-year-old woman from Pinellas Park, is charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Worley mutilated Olmstead's body on Aug. 18 by lighting her on fire using a "flammable substance."
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition’
A Pinellas Park woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of burning a body "beyond recognition" in a St. Petersburg dumpster, according to authorities.
