Saint Louis, MO

Rogers selected as scholar in emerging leadership program

Cynthia E. Rogers, MD, the Blanche F. Ittleson Professor of Psychiatry and director of the William Greenleaf Eliot Division of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine Scholar by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM).
New practical method of producing Airy beams could enhance ultrasound

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis recently invented a technique for generating ultrasound waves that can self-bend, like a rainbow. Airy beams (named for English scientist George Biddell Airy) are a class of acoustic waves that move on a curved, arch-like trajectory and can auto-focus around obstacles that are directly in the beams’ path, which makes them well suited for ultrasound applications in biomedical imaging, therapy, nondestructive testing and particle manipulation.
University again named to top 100 patent list

Washington University in St. Louis is included in a report released Sept. 7 by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the Intellectual Property Owners Association, ranking it among the top 100 universities worldwide granted U.S. patents in 2020. WashU moved up five spots from 2021 rankings to 38th on...
‘FIELD-STATION’

Plant life erupts through grated flooring. Circuit boards and coffee cups sprawl across a laminate table. A narrow mattress floats incongruously on high, wide-spoked wheels. In “FIELD-STATION,” Houston-based architectural practice HOME-OFFICE explores the confluence of forestry, activism and place-based research. The six-panel mural, commissioned by the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, both depicts and embodies a democratic vision of collaborative technology and participatory ecological study.
Sullivan receives Rising Star Award

Matt Sullivan, assistant director of disability resources at Washington University in St. Louis, recently received the Rising Star Award from the Coalition for Disability Access in Health Sciences Education during its symposium, held July 18-19 in Cleveland. Sullivan has served on the coalition’s board of directors since summer 2021, and this summer, he was elected to the executive committee, on which he will serve a three-year term as chief of staff.
Women’s Society seeks student proposals for funding

The Women’s Society of Washington University funding committee invites undergraduate students to submit funding requests for student-led projects. The society aims to support the educational, cultural and community outreach efforts that enhance the experiences and quality of life for members of the Washington University community. The deadline is Oct....
Brown School dean search committee appointed

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Provost Beverly Wendland have appointed a 13-member committee to identify candidates for the position of dean of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. Mary McKay, the former Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School, began her appointment Jan. 1...
Naseh to assess economic progress of refugees from Afghanistan

Mitra Naseh, an assistant professor at the Brown School, has received a grant from the Russell Sage Foundation for a pilot study to examine economic integration among newly settled Afghan refugees. The study will be aimed at developing a questionnaire to assess the economic progress of refugees, translate it to...
1st–45th Reunion Accommodations

The Alumni Association has blocked rooms at several area hotels. When you make your reservations, mention WashU Reunion or use one of the WashU rate reservation links below.
