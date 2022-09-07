Matt Sullivan, assistant director of disability resources at Washington University in St. Louis, recently received the Rising Star Award from the Coalition for Disability Access in Health Sciences Education during its symposium, held July 18-19 in Cleveland. Sullivan has served on the coalition’s board of directors since summer 2021, and this summer, he was elected to the executive committee, on which he will serve a three-year term as chief of staff.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO