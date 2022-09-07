ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Rogers selected as scholar in emerging leadership program

Cynthia E. Rogers, MD, the Blanche F. Ittleson Professor of Psychiatry and director of the William Greenleaf Eliot Division of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine Scholar by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM).
Brown School dean search committee appointed

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Provost Beverly Wendland have appointed a 13-member committee to identify candidates for the position of dean of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. Mary McKay, the former Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School, began her appointment Jan. 1...
Women’s Society seeks student proposals for funding

The Women’s Society of Washington University funding committee invites undergraduate students to submit funding requests for student-led projects. The society aims to support the educational, cultural and community outreach efforts that enhance the experiences and quality of life for members of the Washington University community. The deadline is Oct....
WashU Reunion at Commencement Accommodations

The Alumni Association has blocked rooms at several area hotels. Use the links below to access the special accommodation rates. You can also call the hotel and mention WashU Reunion. Hotel Accommodations. 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108. 314-633-3000. Rates per night (available until May 18):. $249; $279;...
1st–45th Reunion Accommodations

The Alumni Association has blocked rooms at several area hotels. When you make your reservations, mention WashU Reunion or use one of the WashU rate reservation links below.
