PennDOT announced on Thursday motorists can expect new traffic patterns starting Sunday, September 11, on PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton Borough, Carbon County. Starting Sunday there will be 24-hour lane restrictions with flaggers Sundays through Thursdays on PA 443 between Ashtown Drive and East Penn Street for approximately three weeks. These restrictions are scheduled to begin Sundays at 6 PM and remain in place until 5 PM on Thursdays. If there is inclement weather the restrictions may be extended to additional days.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO