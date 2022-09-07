ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many prisoners loose

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois criminal justice reform law will do away with the cash bail system on January 1st, 2023, which means suspects charged with certain felonies — including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson — will be released without bail. “Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into your community,” warned […]
Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register

MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
Be Charged With These Crimes in 2023 and Illinois Won’t Detain You

Does the Illinois Safe-T Act just give perks to criminals? Critics say, yes. Here's what you need to know about the state's new criminal justice reform law. Here's everything you need to know about the controversial new law that goes into effect on January 1, 2023. This criminal justice reform law is the elimination of cash bail for anyone charged with any of close to a dozen crimes that are now classified as,
Public Safety
Vincennes man gets federal prison for trafficking meth from California

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Vincennes man will spend over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. Christopher Wrought, 54, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after trafficking methamphetamine from California to Indiana. According to court papers, officers with the Greene County...
Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Boone County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious” fire that happened Wednesday evening. According to a release, a new building caught fire just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Dull’s Tree Farm on the north side of Boone County.
Indiana man found dead, police investigating

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
