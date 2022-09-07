Read full article on original website
Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
27-year-old Joliet man charged with raping 18-year-old woman in Bloomington, Ind.
A 27-year-old Joliet man has been charged after police in Bloomington, Ind., accused him of raping an 18-year-old woman. The suspect is in custody in Will County, where he is awaiting extradition to Monroe County, Ind.
On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many prisoners loose
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois criminal justice reform law will do away with the cash bail system on January 1st, 2023, which means suspects charged with certain felonies — including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson — will be released without bail. “Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into your community,” warned […]
IMPD still probes claims of racially profiling a community leader 11 months ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least two Indianapolis police officers are under an internal affairs investigation after a community leader, who works to close the gap between police and the community, claims police racially profiled him during a traffic stop 11 months ago. James Wilson, chief executive officer of Circle...
Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register
MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
Watch: Bomb squad removes 'old war relic' from Illinois home
Police in Illinois said a bomb squad was summoned to a home when residents contacted authorities about an "old war relic" that may have been a grenade.
Indiana softball coach faces 30 years in prison for molesting girl
A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams.
Eliza Fletcher murder: Chicago-area mayor rips Democrat bail reform to let kidnapping suspects out on $0 bail
The shocking murder of mommy jogger Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, is sounding the alarm to Democratic-led bail reform measures elsewhere in the country, as a new law to take effect at the start of 2023 in Illinois will allow defendants accused of kidnappings to be released without bail. In...
Indianapolis man gets federal prison for having an AR-15 in downtown parking garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
Be Charged With These Crimes in 2023 and Illinois Won’t Detain You
Does the Illinois Safe-T Act just give perks to criminals? Critics say, yes. Here's what you need to know about the state's new criminal justice reform law. Here's everything you need to know about the controversial new law that goes into effect on January 1, 2023. This criminal justice reform law is the elimination of cash bail for anyone charged with any of close to a dozen crimes that are now classified as,
Officers Called Because Jackass Found Wandering I-90 in Illinois
It's not everyday that one of these makes it's way onto a busy highway. There are so many questions, so few answers, and I was just happy with being able to type "Jackass" in the title of this story and get away with it. So here's the missing wandering ass...
Vincennes man gets federal prison for trafficking meth from California
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Vincennes man will spend over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. Christopher Wrought, 54, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after trafficking methamphetamine from California to Indiana. According to court papers, officers with the Greene County...
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Boone County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious” fire that happened Wednesday evening. According to a release, a new building caught fire just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Dull’s Tree Farm on the north side of Boone County.
Indy man gets 25 years in prison for recording children while they showered
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting three children. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, Epigmenio Vazquez Gatica, 35, of Indianapolis, also admitted to sexually exploiting two other children as well. The release says in...
Man charged with driving drunk, hitting Mooresville student near busy crossing
MOORESVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Mooresville police on Tuesday arrested an Indianapolis man and charged him with driving while intoxicated into a 15-year-old Mooresville High School student trying to catch the morning bus. Michael Simpson, 35, was charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating...
Indiana man found dead, police investigating
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
