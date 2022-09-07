Read full article on original website
DMR tells towns their regulatory reach is limited
GOULDSBORO — The Maine Department of Marine Resources is cautioning coastal Maine towns to steer clear of state waters in their efforts to craft rules and standards to gain greater control over industrial-scale finfish farming on land or in the ocean. The state agency recently reiterated that it has “exclusive” authority to grant leases for fish farming in the state waters and part of the intertidal zone and asked to review any draft ordinances before they are put to a town vote.
Main Street project gets more funding
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Voters agreed last week to provide additional funds for a project that has ballooned in costs from $842,000 to over $2.6 million. Secret ballot votes were cast during a special town meeting on Sept. 1 to appropriate an additional $802,769 for the Main Street Sidewalk, Drainage, Water & Sewer Improvements Project. The requested amount for grading, drainage, utility and right-of-way work, which has required more money due to an increase in material and labor costs, was approved 69-14.
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
Island Briefs: SPCA matching gift campaign, ANP advisory panel, weatherization program
TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County is collaborating with First National Bank and area charitable families for a matching gift campaign, which kicked off Sept. 1. The bank and the families will match all donations up to $15,000. Money raised will go toward care, medical attention and essentials...
Two authors in conversation at Northeast Harbor Library
MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host author Elizabeth Garber in conversation with writer Christina Baker Kline to discuss Garber’s new memoir. “Sailing at the Edge of Disaster: A Memoir of a Young Woman’s Daring Year,” 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Garber’s memoir...
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
UPDATE: Go to Rockland for box service; USPS spokesman responds to concerns about Camden Post Office
BOSTON — Steve Doherty, Strategic Communications Specialist at the United States Postal Service in Boston, said Sept. 9 that operations at the Camden Post Office are being temporarily moved to the Rockland Post Office, “to facilitate an ongoing renovation project.”. He was responding to public reactions to the...
Editorial: Closer to home
Most young Americans take the adage “grow where you are planted” to heart. Nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up while eight in 10 live within a 100-mile radius, according to a study released earlier this summer by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University.
Full-day pre-K program gets off to a great start
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Area students began their first day of a joint full-day pre-K program last week and school administrators of the partnership between Southwest Harbor and Tremont say it’s off to a great start. Tremont voters approved $85,000 to start a half-day pre-K program during their annual...
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden
Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
Maine 12-year-old charged with terrorizing after wall threat
BANGOR, Maine (AP) Police in Maine charged a middle schooler with terrorizing after they found a threat of violence on the wall of a school in Bangor. The message appeared on the wall of Bangor Regional Program, a school in the district, the Bangor Daily News reported. Police charged a 12-year-old on Wednesday as a result of the vandalism.
Royce Cross steps down as CEO of Cross Insurance; Jonathan Cross succeeds him
Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in the Northeast, said Friday afternoon that Royce Cross will step down as CEO, to be succeeded by son Jonathan Cross. Jonathan Cross will be just the third CEO the Bangor-based Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in...
More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA
A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
Wait … Could Bangor Soon Be Home to FOUR Starbucks Locations?
It's been a pretty big few months for Starbucks in the Bangor area. Earlier this summer, the location at Bangor Mall Blvd. closed for a couple of months to undergo a major renovation, reopening in August. Then news broke this week that the City of Bangor Planning Board had approved...
Unity woman dies in Albion crash
ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI Golf, weekend matches
BAR HARBOR — The Trojans continue to dominate out on the golf course, heading into the weekend with a 9-1 record after finishing first in their previous two matches. On Sept. 1, Mount Desert Island (189) beat both Ellsworth (214) and Hermon (222). Junior Caden Braun was the medalist with a score of 42 while fellow junior Kasch Warner shot a 44. Then, in a home match at Kebo Golf Club on Sept. 6, MDI shot a 184 as a team, beating both Hampden (189) and Houlton (207).
12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program. According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.
