Billy Eichner knows much has been written and lauded about Nick Stoller’s Bros being the first gay romantic comedy from a major Hollywood studio as it had its world premiere on Friday night at the Toronto Film Festival. “But we have to acknowledge the decades of LGBTQ folks who did not get this opportunity, right? OK, so everyone likes us now. But why did it take so long? I think that’s a question worth asking,” Eichner said at the Bros press conference in Toronto on Saturday morning.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama 'My...

