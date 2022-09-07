ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gosselin Alleges ‘Disgusting’ Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin Is Living Off Their Children’s Money

Jon Gosselin alleged in an explosive interview that his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, has been living off their children’s money. “It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” the Jon & Kate Plus Eight patriarch, 45, told The Sun on Thursday, August 18. “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”
Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
HollywoodLife

Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
People

Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino on How His Chippendales Experience Will Help Him on DWTS: 'Rip It Off'

"I don't know if I'm going to rip the t-shirt open right off the bat," Guadagnino teased of what's to come in his performances on DWTS Vinny Guadagnino is hoping his Chippendales moves will earn him 10s all around! The Jersey Shore star spoke to PEOPLE and other reporters on Thursday about his involvement with season 31 of Dancing With The Stars and whether he thinks his experience as a Chippendales performer will help him on the dance floor. As fans may recall, Guadagnino appeared in the Chippendales show in...
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Teresa Giudice Wants Her On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley — formerly of the Real Housewives of New York revealed to Page Six recently that Teresa Giudice wants her to come over to the garden state and film for the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Hey, at this point in Housewives history — a shake-up like this could actually be one that viewers […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Teresa Giudice Wants Her On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Mindy Kaling Revealed What Unhealthy Parenting Habit B.J. Novak Helped Her Fix

On an episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast, a lot of people seemed to miss the one detail Mindy Kaling revealed about her and B.J. Novak’s relationship when it comes to her children Katherine “Kit” Swati, 4, and, Spencer Avu, 2. In the podcast episode, Kaling said that Novak isn’t afraid to give her advice, and she’s open to taking it when it comes to developing healthy habits with her children. “I grew up always feeling ugly, overweight, othered. And so with my daughter I’m always telling her that she’s beautiful,” she said. “To the point where my friend B.J. is...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carli Lloyd was ‘pushed past limits I never knew existed’ on upcoming Fox reality show

U.S. women’s national team legend Carli Lloyd is not slowing her athletic pursuits down in her retirement. In fact, Lloyd called her upcoming participation in the Fox reality show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test “the most physically, emotionally and mentally challenging experience I have ever endured.” The show, which will air starting in January, follows 16 celebrities as they participate in physical challenges that are part of the actual special forces selection process. Lloyd will join fellow athletes Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin and Mike Piazza; reality TV stars Hannah Brown, Kate Gosselin, Kenya Moore and Dr. Drew Pinsky; and...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Billy Eichner on Hollywood Embracing a Gay Rom-Com: “Why Did It Take So Long?”

Billy Eichner knows much has been written and lauded about Nick Stoller’s Bros being the first gay romantic comedy from a major Hollywood studio as it had its world premiere on Friday night at the Toronto Film Festival. “But we have to acknowledge the decades of LGBTQ folks who did not get this opportunity, right? OK, so everyone likes us now. But why did it take so long? I think that’s a question worth asking,” Eichner said at the Bros press conference in Toronto on Saturday morning.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama 'My...
MOVIES
Reality Tea

Denise Richards “Would Be Fine Working With” Lisa Rinna If She Returned To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards only lasted two seasons on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After being brought on the show by her friend of 20 years, Lisa Rinna, Denise had a horrible sophomore season. RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville announced that she had a sexual liaison with Denise. During the tension-filled cast trip to Rome, Denise was mercilessly […] The post Denise Richards “Would Be Fine Working With” Lisa Rinna If She Returned To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

