Oglebay to host Fall food truck festival

WHEELING, W.V. – Food! Beer! Music! Fun! Enjoy delicious food truck cuisine from across the region at the second annual Oglebay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levenson Shelter. This year’s event will feature an eclectic array of food vendors, seasonal beer garden, free kids’ activities, live entertainment, and a […]
Who will compete in Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Run not waltz” to get your tickets! That’s what Augusta Levy Learning Center is saying about this year’s 11th annual Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars! I think that we start getting excited about Dancing With the Stars two weeks after the previous year. There was so much energy! We have […]
You’re Bound To Love This Bookstore in Downtown Wheeling

Vigilant Books is an independent bookstore that is located that is temporarily located at 1900 Market St. in downtown Wheeling, W.Va. just a few doors down from the popular Hall of Fame Café. The bookstore is owned and operated by current Wheeling resident Charles (Chuck) Wood and it first opened in October of 2019. However, the store closed for fifteen months in March of 2020 and didn’t reopen until June of 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic which prevented them from keeping the store open.
Weir High rocks Creek’s Homecoming

(WTRF)–Weir High travels to Indian Creek. The Red Riders fell at home to John Marshall while the Redskins lost at Brooke. It’s Homecoming for Indian Creek. At halftime Weir leads 14-9. Their offense does not let up. They go on to win 35-9.
‘The Well-Known’ as well as ‘The Hidden’ Gems in Jefferson County, Ohio

HISTORIC FORT STEUBEN & THE FIRST FEDERAL LAND OFFICE. Ten buildings recreate life on the Ohio “frontier” at Historic Fort Steuben, a reconstructed 18th century fort on its original site overlooking the Ohio River. Visitors learn about the hardships and challenges of the early Americans who began the westward settlement of the country. Period tools and crafts, curious customs and impressive skills are demonstrated. Compare the comparative luxury of the Officers’ Quarters with the less comfortable Enlisted Men’s Quarters. An active archaeology dig is on the site. The adjacent First Federal Land Office of the West of the Alleghenies, a log structure from 1800, is a 19th century home office. In the Exhibit Hall are periodic displays of local and national history including Native Americans in the Ohio Valley, Baron von Steuben, and the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The Fort is part of the Historic Lewis and Clark National Trail and the Ohio River Scenic Byway. A tour takes 75 to 90 minutes, but it takes you back 200 years! 120 S. 3rd Street, Steubenville.
“Save a Life Day” in West Virginia marked with free Narcan

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — People all over the Mountain State had the opportunity to gain a powerful, life-saving tool. Thursday is “Save a Life Day” in West Virginia. It’s a statewide event where several organizations and advocacy groups distribute Narcan kits, along with training on how to administer the drug. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Monument planned to honor dedicated community servant

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a movement in the Ohio Valley to make a permanent memorial to a prominent member of the community.  John Nanny was a Marine Corps veteran, passionate advocate for veterans in the area, and also devoted much of his life to working with children.  He passed away in January.  Veterans Voices: […]
UPDATE: Taylor County teen found

UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
