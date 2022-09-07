Read full article on original website
Oglebay to host Fall food truck festival
WHEELING, W.V. – Food! Beer! Music! Fun! Enjoy delicious food truck cuisine from across the region at the second annual Oglebay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levenson Shelter. This year’s event will feature an eclectic array of food vendors, seasonal beer garden, free kids’ activities, live entertainment, and a […]
WTRF
Cops N Slobbers benefit for the Jefferson County Humane Society kicks off Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The second annual Cops N Slobbers “The Second Round” is kicking off this Saturday. The Upper Ohio Valley FOP Lodge 97 and Ohio Jefferson County Humane Society have joined forces to bring you this event. Event doors open at noon and the...
Who will compete in Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars?
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Run not waltz” to get your tickets! That’s what Augusta Levy Learning Center is saying about this year’s 11th annual Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars! I think that we start getting excited about Dancing With the Stars two weeks after the previous year. There was so much energy! We have […]
What to expect at the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and Youth Block Party are both scheduled for Friday ahead of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival on Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release from festival organizers.
Unique remembrance of life for Belmont County man set for Saturday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The restaurant where owner Arnold Curtis and his family worked is where friends and well-wishers will gather Saturday to remember him. The memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Sakura Family Restaurant in Bellaire. Officials at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes say it will be an […]
weelunk.com
You’re Bound To Love This Bookstore in Downtown Wheeling
Vigilant Books is an independent bookstore that is located that is temporarily located at 1900 Market St. in downtown Wheeling, W.Va. just a few doors down from the popular Hall of Fame Café. The bookstore is owned and operated by current Wheeling resident Charles (Chuck) Wood and it first opened in October of 2019. However, the store closed for fifteen months in March of 2020 and didn’t reopen until June of 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic which prevented them from keeping the store open.
WTRF
Weir High rocks Creek’s Homecoming
(WTRF)–Weir High travels to Indian Creek. The Red Riders fell at home to John Marshall while the Redskins lost at Brooke. It’s Homecoming for Indian Creek. At halftime Weir leads 14-9. Their offense does not let up. They go on to win 35-9.
Big Daddy Guns no longer coming to Morgantown’s University Ave
Big Daddy Guns is no longer coming to "The Deck" development in Morgantown, the director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC, which manages the new property, confirmed to 12 News on Friday.
visitsteubenville.com
‘The Well-Known’ as well as ‘The Hidden’ Gems in Jefferson County, Ohio
HISTORIC FORT STEUBEN & THE FIRST FEDERAL LAND OFFICE. Ten buildings recreate life on the Ohio “frontier” at Historic Fort Steuben, a reconstructed 18th century fort on its original site overlooking the Ohio River. Visitors learn about the hardships and challenges of the early Americans who began the westward settlement of the country. Period tools and crafts, curious customs and impressive skills are demonstrated. Compare the comparative luxury of the Officers’ Quarters with the less comfortable Enlisted Men’s Quarters. An active archaeology dig is on the site. The adjacent First Federal Land Office of the West of the Alleghenies, a log structure from 1800, is a 19th century home office. In the Exhibit Hall are periodic displays of local and national history including Native Americans in the Ohio Valley, Baron von Steuben, and the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The Fort is part of the Historic Lewis and Clark National Trail and the Ohio River Scenic Byway. A tour takes 75 to 90 minutes, but it takes you back 200 years! 120 S. 3rd Street, Steubenville.
WTRF
“Save a Life Day” in West Virginia marked with free Narcan
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — People all over the Mountain State had the opportunity to gain a powerful, life-saving tool. Thursday is “Save a Life Day” in West Virginia. It’s a statewide event where several organizations and advocacy groups distribute Narcan kits, along with training on how to administer the drug. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
Monument planned to honor dedicated community servant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a movement in the Ohio Valley to make a permanent memorial to a prominent member of the community. John Nanny was a Marine Corps veteran, passionate advocate for veterans in the area, and also devoted much of his life to working with children. He passed away in January. Veterans Voices: […]
Power outage planned for Westover/Morgantown Wednesday
A planned power outage in the area of Westover and Morgantown is expected to impact more than 1,700 customers, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Facebook Friday.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
UPDATE: Taylor County teen found
UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
3 charged after armed robbery caught on camera in Fairmont
Three men were charged after an armed robbery was caught on camera at a Fairmont convenience store.
Fire deliberately set at a West Virginia antique store
OHIO COUNTY, WV – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on...
WTRF
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra announces its 2022-2023 Opening Night Gala Celebration – “American Stories”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has announced its Opening Night Gala Celebration for their new season, featuring world-renowned guests to kick off what they know will be a great year. Their Opening Night Gala is entitled, “American Stories” and features cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and the world...
Closure along US 250 in Marion County scheduled for Friday
Drivers will need to take an alternate route along US 250 in Marion County on Friday, Sept. 9 due to a road closure, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
