GOP congressional candidate says ‘American dream’ has become ‘nightmare’ under Biden, Harris, and Pelosi

71 House Democrats warn Pelosi against including Manchin's permitting deal in government funding bill
Nearly a third of House Democrats warned Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday against tying this month's must-pass government funding bill to legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is desired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Seventy-one House Democrats penned a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., warning that the bill's inclusion will...
White House press secretary says Biden speech slamming Trump, 'MAGA Republicans' was 'not political'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden's speech in Philadelphia slamming former President Trump and "MAGA Republicans" was "not political." Jean-Pierre made the comments during Friday's White House press briefing. "He believes that is important for him to speak very loudly, to have actually the loudest voice...
White House press secretary says Biden’s ‘soul of the nation speech’ wasn’t divisive
White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Biden’s "soul of the nation" speech — in which he cast former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the country — was not divisive. The comments came during a Wednesday afternoon press conference...
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Media critics not buying 'startling' Biden White House efforts to blame Trump for COVID school woes
The Biden administration is using "revisionist history" to cast blame on former President Trump for COVID-era school closures that hurt American children, according to media onlookers who remember that Democrats were the ones petrified of in-person learning during the pandemic. "It really is quite startling for the White House press...
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
CNN Anchor Calls Out Biden for Using Marines in Fiery Anti-MAGA Speech
"Whatever you think of this speech, the military is supposed to be apolitical," Brianna Keilar said following Biden's speech Thursday evening.
Biden's 'body man' set to depart White House
Stephen Goepfert, President Joe Biden's "body man," will depart his role at the White House at the end of the week and take up a new post at the Department of Transportation.
Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
Brit Hume: Legitimate Doubts Have Been Raised About Whether John Fetterman Is In A Position To Hold The Office Of Senator
Brit Hume, Senior political analyst for Fox News Channel joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the state of the closely watched Penvioanna Senate race between LT. Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Brit gave his analysis by saying,. “Well, as a rule, guy. And past campaigns that I’ve...
CNN's SE Cupp says Dem candidate Fetterman given a ‘total pass’ from the press in Senate race against Oz
S.E. Cupp, a self-proclaimed conservative and CNN contributor who often focuses on criticizing former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party as a whole, took a surprising stance during a "S.E. Cupp: Unfiltered" a webisode uploaded to CNN.com Wednesday. In her monologue, she defended GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz...
Independent voters say Biden’s attacks on ‘MAGA Republicans’ went too far
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has turned up the rhetoric against Trump supporters and what he calls the “ultra MAGA” wing of the Republican party, but new polling shows most Americans fear his comments are too divisive. Biden’s rhetoric, and the concern that he has...
President Biden and former President Trump make appearances in Pennsylvania ahead of midterms
President Biden made his third trip to Pennsylvania this past week, and former President Donald Trump also appeared in Pennsylvania over the weekend for his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Tanya Rivero to discuss these trips and what they signify.
GOP group releases 'Biden Survival Kit' to 'help American’s cope' while Biden hits the campaign trail
The Republican Senate Leadership Committee (RSLC) is selling a "Biden Survival Kit," complete with a screaming pillow and other swag, to "help Americans cope" while President Biden hits the campaign trail. In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, the RSLC mentioned the new campaign tactic came after the...
Perino to Biden White House: If your answer is to blame Trump for learning loss, you're in the wrong business
Fox News host Dana Perino reacted to the Biden White House blaming former President Trump for the Department of Education's latest report showing decreasing scores across the board for U.S. students on "The Five." DANA PERINO: If your answer to this problem, when you wake up in the morning, and...
Rand Paul blasts Fauci after judge demands 'misinformation' emails: 'America should be appalled'
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci after a federal judge ordered the release of his emails sent to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and censorship. Paul claimed Fauci's "modus operandi" is to "cover up" his own activities while declaring his recommendations and edicts the only...
GOP Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley declines to acknowledge Biden legitimately elected
Smiley, a former nurse who is challenging Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, steered around the question during an interview on CNN's State of the Union.
Greg Gutfeld: Biden's really good at playing middle of the road, and the media happily promotes the ruse
Greg Gutfeld and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss how President Biden is continuing his verbal attacks on "MAGA Republicans" and how this is another example of his "pretend moderation." GREG GUTFELD: So the reason why that poll is showing this, it's showing that fear is effective. Right? And that's what...
