Warrant Committee makes recommendations for November
BAR HARBOR — Residents will have the chance to vote on five articles during November’s town meeting and the Warrant Committee has made its recommendations to Bar Harbor voters. The 15-member committee met last Thursday to deliberate and vote on the pending ballot issues: lowering cruise ship passenger...
UPDATE: Go to Rockland for box service; USPS spokesman responds to concerns about Camden Post Office
BOSTON — Steve Doherty, Strategic Communications Specialist at the United States Postal Service in Boston, said Sept. 9 that operations at the Camden Post Office are being temporarily moved to the Rockland Post Office, “to facilitate an ongoing renovation project.”. He was responding to public reactions to the...
Island police log for week of Sept. 8
A vehicle was parked in a 2-hour sport at the upper town dock for over four days, according to the police log. After the vehicle was issued its third ticket Sept. 1, a wrecker was called in for its removal. While parking enforcement was waiting for the wrecker, the vehicle’s owner came to the dock, told parking enforcement that he was a resident and could park for as long as he wanted and got into the vehicle and left. The matter has been turned over to law enforcement.
Maritime Shorts: Lamoine shoreline cleanup, rockweed mapping talk, Victory Chimes
LAMOINE — The Lamoine Conservation Commission is sponsoring a shoreline cleanup Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lamoine State Park as part of Maine Coastweek. The cleanup crew will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the state park’s parking lot. Volunteers must be steady on their feet and dressed in sensible shoes, work gloves and clothing that might get dirty.
Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break in Old Town closes section of Main St.
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A water main break has caused the city of Old Town to close a section of Main St. According to the Old Town Police Department’s Facebook Page, the water main break is in the area of 265 Main St. This is the same area...
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Wait … Could Bangor Soon Be Home to FOUR Starbucks Locations?
It's been a pretty big few months for Starbucks in the Bangor area. Earlier this summer, the location at Bangor Mall Blvd. closed for a couple of months to undergo a major renovation, reopening in August. Then news broke this week that the City of Bangor Planning Board had approved...
Have a doggone good time at Seal Cove Auto Museum
SEAL COVE — The Seal Cove Auto Museum and Hancock County SPCA are teaming up for a special Cars & Coffee event called Cars & Canines from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. All are welcome to come on down to the museum to learn more about...
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
Maine Open Lighthouse Day will Shine bright on September 10
Maine’s iconic coastal sentinels will take center stage during Maine’s 13th Annual Open Lighthouse Day, to be held Saturday, September 10. At least 18 lighthouses will welcome visitors with free entry on this one day. This popular family-friendly event, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine...
Royce Cross steps down as CEO of Cross Insurance; Jonathan Cross succeeds him
Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in the Northeast, said Friday afternoon that Royce Cross will step down as CEO, to be succeeded by son Jonathan Cross. Jonathan Cross will be just the third CEO the Bangor-based Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA
A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
Car Meet – Bangor Mall Parking Lot Behind Chick-fil-A Tonight
It is just something guys like to do. And tonight the weather will be perfect to do it. Park the car. Open the doors, and the hood, and stand around talking about everything cars. Then walk to the next car, and do the same thing. Smiles. Laughter. Maybe even some...
Maine's forecasting lobster predicts an early winter
BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
4 arrested in Somerset County drug bust
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after authorities say a significant amount of fentanyl was found in Somerset County. Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsboro; 31-year-old Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge; Dalvin Jose Peguero, 22, and Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, 25, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
Unity woman killed in Albion crash
ALBION, Maine (WABI) - A 93-year-old Unity woman is dead after a crash in Albion. According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday morning after a car went off the road and into a ditch. We’re told witnesses tried to help the driver, Elva LaPointe, out of...
Maine cancer center spreads awareness on 'silent killer'
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Experts refer to ovarian cancer as the silent killer. To draw attention to it, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth is calling on everyone to spread awareness of ovarian and gynecological cancers. For the entire month of September, the center will be sharing...
