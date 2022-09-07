ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mdislander.com

Warrant Committee makes recommendations for November

BAR HARBOR — Residents will have the chance to vote on five articles during November’s town meeting and the Warrant Committee has made its recommendations to Bar Harbor voters. The 15-member committee met last Thursday to deliberate and vote on the pending ballot issues: lowering cruise ship passenger...
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Island police log for week of Sept. 8

A vehicle was parked in a 2-hour sport at the upper town dock for over four days, according to the police log. After the vehicle was issued its third ticket Sept. 1, a wrecker was called in for its removal. While parking enforcement was waiting for the wrecker, the vehicle’s owner came to the dock, told parking enforcement that he was a resident and could park for as long as he wanted and got into the vehicle and left. The matter has been turned over to law enforcement.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Maritime Shorts: Lamoine shoreline cleanup, rockweed mapping talk, Victory Chimes

LAMOINE — The Lamoine Conservation Commission is sponsoring a shoreline cleanup Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lamoine State Park as part of Maine Coastweek. The cleanup crew will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the state park’s parking lot. Volunteers must be steady on their feet and dressed in sensible shoes, work gloves and clothing that might get dirty.
LAMOINE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Southwest Harbor, ME
City
Lagrange, ME
Local
Maine Government
wabi.tv

Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
BANGOR, ME
97.5 WOKQ

What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Apple Lane
mdislander.com

Have a doggone good time at Seal Cove Auto Museum

SEAL COVE — The Seal Cove Auto Museum and Hancock County SPCA are teaming up for a special Cars & Coffee event called Cars & Canines from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. All are welcome to come on down to the museum to learn more about...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Maine Open Lighthouse Day will Shine bright on September 10

Maine’s iconic coastal sentinels will take center stage during Maine’s 13th Annual Open Lighthouse Day, to be held Saturday, September 10. At least 18 lighthouses will welcome visitors with free entry on this one day. This popular family-friendly event, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mainebiz.biz

Royce Cross steps down as CEO of Cross Insurance; Jonathan Cross succeeds him

Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in the Northeast, said Friday afternoon that Royce Cross will step down as CEO, to be succeeded by son Jonathan Cross. Jonathan Cross will be just the third CEO the Bangor-based Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in...
BANGOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA

A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
BAILEYVILLE, ME
WMTW

Maine's forecasting lobster predicts an early winter

BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

4 arrested in Somerset County drug bust

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after authorities say a significant amount of fentanyl was found in Somerset County. Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsboro; 31-year-old Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge; Dalvin Jose Peguero, 22, and Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, 25, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Unity woman killed in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine (WABI) - A 93-year-old Unity woman is dead after a crash in Albion. According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday morning after a car went off the road and into a ditch. We’re told witnesses tried to help the driver, Elva LaPointe, out of...
ALBION, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy